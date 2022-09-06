ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota was once poised to be the third largest state

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota History Center is chock full of documented, factual events. But this story is more about "what if?"Land-wise, Minnesota is the twelfth-largest state. But had politicians in the 1850s gotten their way, we would be much bigger.Peter DeCarlo is a historian with the Minnesota Historical Society. He says Minnesota became a territory in the late 1840s, but thanks to the land craze of the 1850s, the population boomed – so the government began to negotiate.Through treaties and warfare, land was gained from Indigenous people. Many felt forced to make a deal."More and more European Americans...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Beloved Wisconsin morning news anchor mourned after her sudden death aged 27

A “beloved” morning anchor with Wisconsin’s ABC affiliate WAOW News 9 has died of a suspect suicide, her family say. Neena Pacholke, 27, passed away suddenly on Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke told the Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone,” Kaitlynn told the news site. “My sister had access to every resource you could imagine. She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job.”Neena Pacholke grew up in Tampa and was a star basketball player for the University of South Florida...
WISCONSIN STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Nebraska fires Frost; AD Alberts says 16-31 'not acceptable'

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years. “You run a professional organization that has high standards, (and) accountability has to matter,” Alberts said at a news conference. “Scott and I talked about this: 16-31 was not at a level that was acceptable to us.”
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Detroit

Michigan man suffers punctured arms in Alaska bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Michigan man suffered serious puncture wounds to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said Wednesday.Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a satellite communications device after the late Tuesday afternoon attack. Troopers say in an online post that hey were able to transport him to a waiting ambulance in the community of Glennallen.Kuperus and his fellow hunters surprised the female grizzly with three cubs while hunting in the upper East Fork Indian River area, troopers said.The sow mauled Kuperus in the attack about 60 miles north of Glennallen, but troopers say he was able to stop and deter the attack with the pepper spray, also called bear spray.Troopers responded to the scene via a state aircraft. The PA-18 Super Cub was able to land on a nearby ridge top, and they transported him to the ambulance in Glennallen, located about 180 miles northeast of Anchorage.Kuperus' home town in Michigan was not immediately available.
GLENNALLEN, AK
B102.7

South Dakota Governor Welcomes Adorable New Family Member

Dogs are truly man's best friend. They are with us on our best days and our not so great days. That's why they are so easy to welcome into the family like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her family recently did. To kick-off the Labor Day holiday weekend, Governor...
PETS
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

