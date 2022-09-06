Read full article on original website
The Average Homeowner Gained $60k in Equity YoY
Home equity hit a new high in the second quarter according to CoreLogic, as homeowners with mortgages gained a collective $3.6 billion year-over-year over the course of a single quarter. According to CoreLogic’s Homeowner Equity Report, homeowners with mortgages (which is about 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 27.8% year-over-year, roughly representing $60,200, …
Home Equity Finds New Highs
Mortgage Rates Jump to 14-Year High
Mortgage rates jumped 23 basis points week-over-week, hitting a high mark last seen in late 2008, as heightened inflationary concerns are pushing more prospective buyers back to the sidelines. The post Mortgage Rates Jump to 14-Year High appeared first on theMReport.com.
How Good Ideas Become Sunk Costs
As mortgage businesses rush to automate, some eventually find that their shiny new technology is not delivering the expected returns … if it even goes live. Jim Paolino of LodeStar Software Solutions explains why. The post How Good Ideas Become Sunk Costs appeared first on theMReport.com.
Providing Opportunities for Homeownership
Jacob Williamson discusses how Fannie Mae’s REO repair strategy focuses on innovative solutions to help support repair and the upkeep of properties nationwide. The post Providing Opportunities for Homeownership appeared first on DSNews.
Market Trends: Where’s the Best State to Retire?
Retirement often brings a slower pace of life, and choosing where to settle down can be a great decision. For this study, Bankrate considered some of soon-to-be retirees and retired homeowners preferences in choosing which region to live, having concluded one’s working or professional career. To find some objective answers to the ‘where-to-retire’ question, Bankrate …
Aspen Grove Debuts New Collections Solution for Servicers
Aspen Grove Solutions has announced the launch of a new collections solution for the mortgage servicing space. Aspen’s collections product guides both an associate and borrower through a series of micro-journeys built to investor and organizational compliance. Each micro-journey is a composition of data points and workflow configured into a defined call flow, ensuring consistent …
