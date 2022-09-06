ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tension rises as Turkey, Greece voice festering grievances

By ANDREW WILKS
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfTHo_0hkWa1Da00

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Troubled relations between regional rivals Turkey and Greece worsened Tuesday, with Turkey's president doubling down on a thinly veiled invasion threat and Athens responding that it's ready to defend its sovereignty.

Turkey and Greece have decades-old disputes over an array of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disagreements over the airspace there. The friction between the neighbors has brought the NATO allies to the brink of war three times in the last half-century.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey could “come all of a sudden one night” in response to perceived Greek threats, suggesting a Turkish attack on its neighbor cannot be ruled out.

Questioned about his earlier use of the phrase over the weekend and the possibility of Turkish military action, Erdogan reiterated the expression.

“What I’m talking about is not a dream,” he said at a news conference in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo. “If what I said was that we could come one night all of a sudden (it means) that, when the time comes, we can come suddenly one night.”

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that for days Turkish officials have been making “outrageous comments” against Greece, including Erdogan's remarks that he said suggested Turkey “could invade” the Greek islands.

“I would advise anybody who dreams of attacks and conquest to consider three or four times,” he said after talks in Athens with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. “We are in a position to defend our country, our independence and territorial integrity.”

Ankara says Greece is violating international agreements by militarizing islands close to Turkey’s Aegean coastline. It has also accused Greek air defenses of locking on to Turkish fighter jets during NATO exercises over the eastern Mediterranean.

Dendias said Greece needs to defend its eastern Aegean Sea islands — including tourist hotspots Rhodes and Kos, which are much closer to Turkey than to the Greek mainland — against its larger and militarily stronger neighbor.

“The Turkish side maintains that these islands are under Greek occupation,” he said. “Let me point out that opposite the Aegean islands is stationed the biggest landing fleet in Europe and a full Turkish army group,” he said.

He also accused Turkey's military of repeatedly violating Greek airspace and waters.

“This year there have been 6,100 violations of our airspace, 157 overflights of Greek territory and 1,000 violations of our territorial waters,” he said.

Greece almost daily scrambles fighter aircraft to identify and intercept Turkish military planes and often simulated dogfights break out, which have led to several fatalities in the past decades.

Erdogan was no less adamant. “There are some illegitimate threats against us and if these illegitimate threats continue there’s an end to one’s patience,” he said.

“When the time is due, necessary action will be taken because it is not a good sign to lock on radars to our planes. Such things done by Greece are not a good sign.”

Erdogan has previously said Turkish forces can “come all of a sudden one night” when threatening military action against Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq. Turkey has conducted several military operations against the militants in recent years.

He first used the phrase in connection to Greece at an aerial technology festival on Saturday.

Erdogan faces elections next year, as does Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and increasing rhetoric against Greece would rally his nationalist base amid Turkey's economic troubles.

___

Nicholas Paphitis in Athens, Greece, contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Turkey says Greek coast guard fires on cargo ship in Aegean

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Greek coast guard ships opened fire on a cargo vessel sailing in international waters in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish coast guard said, escalating tensions between the regional rivals that have mounted in recent weeks. There were no casualties in the shooting 11 nautical...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Greek leader says armed conflict with Turkey won't happen

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says that he cannot imagine that tensions with neighboring NATO ally Turkey could ever escalate into armed conflict. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at a press conference Sunday at the Thessaloniki International Fair, where he gave the keynote speech...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby. But Russia...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikos Dendias
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Person
Catherine Colonna
960 The Ref

9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget," 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The loss still felt immediate to Bonita Mentis, who wore a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Ukraine pushes major counteroffensive as war marks 200 days

As the war in Ukraine marks 200 days, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia. The counterattack began in the final days of August and at first focused on the southern region of Kherson,...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast and south. The bombardment ignited a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Istanbul#Nato#Turkish#Greek#Bosnian
960 The Ref

Thousands protest planned Pride gathering in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Thousands of opponents of a pan-European LGBTQ event planned for this week in Belgrade marched through the Serbian capital on Sunday despite an announced ban of Europe’s largest annual gay gathering. The procession called by the conservative Serbian Orthodox Church and led...
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its outside...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Scaled-down festivities in Denmark for queen's 50-year reign

HELSINKI — (AP) — Scaled-down celebrations took place Sunday in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Dampened celebrations were ordered Friday by the 82-year-old Margrethe — now also...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Iraq
960 The Ref

Palestinian man left beaten, bloodied by Israeli police

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian man who is seen in an amateur video lying face down, bloody and motionless, as an Israeli policeman kneels on his neck, said Sunday that Israeli forces beat and detained him without provocation as he headed to pray at Jerusalem’s chief Muslim shrine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Allies push for US weaponry after seeing impact in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As other nations see the impact of U.S. weapons in the Ukraine war, the Pentagon is getting more requests for them, including the high-tech, multiple-launch rocket system that Ukrainian forces have successfully used against Russian ammunition depots and other supplies, Defense officials said Friday.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Sweden holds vote expected to boost anti-immigration party

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Swedes voted Sunday in a national election expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that promises to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken many people's sense of security. The right-wing Sweden Democrats entered parliament in 2010 and have steadily...
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

Live updates: Charles back in London as king; queen mourned

Gibraltarians were mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II with several dozen queueing from the early hours of Friday to sign a book of condolences and lay flowers. Gibraltar has lowered the flags of official buildings, entered a period of national mourning and cancelled celebrations on Saturday of its National Day.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Ukraine breaks through front line in east, nearing key town

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Western defense officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed Ukraine had punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines. The British Defense Ministry...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

USAID head urges crisis-hit Sri Lanka to tackle corruption

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — A visiting U.S. diplomat on Sunday urged Sri Lankan authorities to tackle corruption and introduce governance reforms alongside efforts to uplift the country's economy as a way out of its worst crisis in recent memory. USAID Administrator Samantha Power told reporters that...
WORLD
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down

The last operating reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is Europe's largest, was shut down Sunday to reduce the threat of a radiation disaster amid the continuing fighting. The move became possible after the plant was reconnected to Ukraine's power grid. Here is a look at the situation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Live updates: Chinese president congratulates Britain's king

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of congratulation to Britain's King Charles III on his accession to the throne, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday. “I am willing to work with King Charles III to enhance mutual understanding and friendship ... and strengthen communication...
WORLD
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy