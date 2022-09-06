On Wednesday, September 28, McKissock Learning is hosting a FREE one-hour, non-credit Pro-Series webinar titled “An Hour with Fannie Mae.” In this special interactive webinar, you’ll hear information on the new undervaluation risk flag in Collateral Underwriter (CU), an in-depth discussion of Appraisal Quality Monitoring, and an update on desktop appraisals. Fannie Mae representatives will be on hand to answer your questions on these appraisal topics and more.

