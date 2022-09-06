Read full article on original website
The Average Homeowner Gained $60k in Equity YoY
Home equity hit a new high in the second quarter according to CoreLogic, as homeowners with mortgages gained a collective $3.6 billion year-over-year over the course of a single quarter. According to CoreLogic’s Homeowner Equity Report, homeowners with mortgages (which is about 63% of all properties) saw equity increase by 27.8% year-over-year, roughly representing $60,200, …
Home Equity Finds New Highs
How Good Ideas Become Sunk Costs
As mortgage businesses rush to automate, some eventually find that their shiny new technology is not delivering the expected returns … if it even goes live. Jim Paolino of LodeStar Software Solutions explains why. The post How Good Ideas Become Sunk Costs appeared first on theMReport.com.
Providing Opportunities for Homeownership
Jacob Williamson discusses how Fannie Mae’s REO repair strategy focuses on innovative solutions to help support repair and the upkeep of properties nationwide. The post Providing Opportunities for Homeownership appeared first on DSNews.
This Week's Inflation Number Will Drive The Next Leg Of This Market
Here's what I'm watching this week regarding stocks, bonds and the Fed.
Aspen Grove Debuts New Collections Solution for Servicers
Aspen Grove Solutions has announced the launch of a new collections solution for the mortgage servicing space. Aspen’s collections product guides both an associate and borrower through a series of micro-journeys built to investor and organizational compliance. Each micro-journey is a composition of data points and workflow configured into a defined call flow, ensuring consistent …
Market Trends: Where’s the Best State to Retire?
Retirement often brings a slower pace of life, and choosing where to settle down can be a great decision. For this study, Bankrate considered some of soon-to-be retirees and retired homeowners preferences in choosing which region to live, having concluded one’s working or professional career. To find some objective answers to the ‘where-to-retire’ question, Bankrate …
Compliance, Consulting, and Training
Today’s Buzzcast interview is with Greg Stephens, Owner of GE Stephens Compliance, Consulting, and Training. We sat down with Greg and Joan Trice, Founder of Allterra Group, LLC, to discuss compliance, consulting, and training in the appraisal industry. What are some examples of the new technology helping appraisers today?...
FREE Webinar with Fannie Mae: New Undervaluation Risk Flag, Update on Desktop Appraisals, and More
On Wednesday, September 28, McKissock Learning is hosting a FREE one-hour, non-credit Pro-Series webinar titled “An Hour with Fannie Mae.” In this special interactive webinar, you’ll hear information on the new undervaluation risk flag in Collateral Underwriter (CU), an in-depth discussion of Appraisal Quality Monitoring, and an update on desktop appraisals. Fannie Mae representatives will be on hand to answer your questions on these appraisal topics and more.
