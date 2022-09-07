ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey visits amusement park with her twins Moroccan and Monroe: See the pics

By Carson Blackwelder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqgDQ_0hkWY4I900

Mariah Carey recently celebrated a fun day out with her kids at an amusement park.

"Had the best time at @cedarpoint!" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, alongside photos of herself with her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

In the pictures, the three can be seen standing in front of several large roller coasters inside the Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Point amusement park.

Carey, 53, also shared a piece of wisdom she had learned from the outing. "Never again with the heels though! 😂," she wrote.

Fans sounded off in the comments section at their excitement over the family outing.

"Imagine being on that roller coaster and seeing Mariah... I'd scream Fantasy the whole ride," one Instagram user wrote, referencing Carey's hit 1995 song, "Fantasy." In the music video for the single, Carey is seen skating through an amusement park and riding the roller coasters.

"MY QUEEN AT THE BEST THEME PARK EVER?!😭❤️ I hope you had a wonderful time!" another user wrote.

Fellow singer Debbie Gibson, meanwhile, offered some footwear advice.

"Brrrruhahaha! Come on now… you know the New Yorker thing throwing flats into the bag!" she wrote, responding to Carey's admission that she had worn heels to the park. "My trick is jazz shoes. You can fold em and put 'em in your pocket 😹."

Carey shares Moroccan and Monroe, who were born in 2011, with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

