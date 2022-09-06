Read full article on original website
Related
Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Induct 5 Local Legends Into Civic Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will induct five area leaders into its Civic Hall of Fame next month in honor of their long-term contributions to the development of Tuscaloosa County. The five 2022 honorees were nominated by organizations, businesses and citizens, and then selected by a committee. According...
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Tuscaloosa City Schools, Townsquare Media Announces Student of Character Program
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system has launched an initiative to honor students of character at their 21 schools through a new partnership with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The news came during a ceremony Tuesday evening to honor three Tuscaloosa City Schools that were awarded the "National School of Character" distinction in May.
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise
Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
Stillman College’s First Woman President Announces 2023 Retirement
Cynthia Warrick, the first woman to serve as president at Stillman College, announced her 2023 retirement Thursday after leading the institution for more than five years. Warrick was first named interim president at Stillman in January 2017 after her predecessor Peter Millet left the role to take a job in Tennesee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuscaloosa Academy Beats Greene County Decisively on Homecoming Night
On homecoming night, the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights sent their fans home with a win over the Greene County Tigers. The final score was 26-16 but the score does not tell the whole story. The Knights were in control the entire game, but the Tigers scored a few times late to...
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
City of Northport Weighing Increasing Water, Sewer and Garbage Bills
Leaders in Northport City Hall are considering hiking up fees the city charges to provide water, sewer and garbage services, which will lead to larger utility bills for all residents in the new year. The city council introduced a measure in a meeting Thursday that would increase administrative fees on...
Texas Fans Will “Have an Impact” on Saturday
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will be electric on Saturday, as Alabama and Texas face off in a highly anticipated match up. Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, appeared in a media availability session on Thursday afternoon and had a special message for Longhorn fans. “I’m fired up for our fans,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
Patriots Push Past Choctaws in Regional Thriller
In a rare edition of Thursday Night Lights, the American Christian Academy Patriots beat the Bibb County Choctaws 20-13, to take the top spot in the 4A, Region 3 rankings. American Christian Academy got on the board first with a 22-yard kick from DJ Daly after Patriots defensive back Davis Dare picked off Bibb County on the opening drive of the game.
Tuscaloosa Police: 22 Guns Stolen From Vehicles Since August 1st
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is urging residents and visitors to make sure their car doors are locked after 22 firearms were stolen from parked vehicles in the month of August alone. In a short video Reel posted to the department's Facebook Wednesday, police said TPD has received reports of 79...
Tuscaloosa Brewery Pays Homage to Saban, Schwarzenegger and Will Anderson in New Chalk Art
Many already know the Crimson Tide's star senior linebacker Will Anderson as 'the Terminator,' but the defensive powerhouse is playing the role of another Arnold Schwarzenegger character in new art unveiled Friday. At Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing Company, artist Rich Marcks's tradition has long been to marry Bama football and...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
Death Investigation Underway in Demopolis After Rail Crew Finds Body
A death investigation is underway in Demopolis, Alabama after a worker spotted a body floating in the water under a railroad trestle there Tuesday afternoon. Police in Demopolis confirmed the news to the Thread, which was first reported by the West Alabama Watchman. A DPD spokesperson said the body was...
Hewitt-Trussville Dominates Tuscaloosa County 35-7
The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats dropped their first game of the year, losing in convincing fashion to the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, 35-7. While the score does not tell the full story of the game, it does point toward a County team that still has a ways to go before truly competing in its powerhouse filled region.
105.1 The Block
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1051theblock.com/
Comments / 0