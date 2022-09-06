ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
People

Oklahoma News Anchor Julie Chin Suffers 'Beginnings of Stroke' on Live TV: 'Sorry That Happened'

The KJRH Tulsa weekend anchor began to stumble over her words while reading the teleprompter Saturday morning and is now recovering Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin is recovering after suffering "the beginnings of a stroke" on live TV. Chin, of Tulsa NBC affiliate KJRH, was reading the teleprompter about NASA's recently postponed mission to the moon when her delivery became halted and she started stumbling over words. "I'm sorry, something is going on with me this morning," Chin said, before tossing her segment to the station's meteorologist. Chin's co-workers recognized something...
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

