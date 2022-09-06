ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Dallas High School class of ‘72 holds 50-year reunion

Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arluI_0hkWFlrO00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Members of the Dallas High School class of 1972 gathered for a 50th-anniversary reunion in July at the Woodlands. Shown from left are, first row: Mark Arcuri, Jon LaBerge, Michael Davis, Mike Kasper, Gary Crompton, William Wink, Mark Kunkle, Eddie Riefenstahl, Mike Gilbert, Bob Wallace, Timothy Kaye, Jim Wisnieski, Richard Billings. Second row: Maryclaire Crake Yatsko, Leslie Alexander Drayer, Cathy Linker, John Kaschenbach, Diane Dennis Julian, Cathy Stella LaNunziata, Debbie Schooley Atherholt, Sue Nielsen Buckley, Harry Harter, Teresa Brown, Marina Bauman Leonard, Debbie Shook Kauffman, Holly Phillips, Sandy Jones Graefe, Lois Summers Donato. Third row: Estella Parker Killian, Nancy Pickert Moore, Patricia Lewis Miller, Gloria Mitchell Chmiola, Debra Douglas Shepherd, Bonnie Kemmerer Arnone, Debbie Reimiller Adams, Allsyon Lord, Patricia Parrish DelGaudio, Paulette Muscavage Rahl, Dorothy Cooper Richards, Nancy Young Balutis, Cora Mariae Harkins Artim, Mary Miller Yankowski, Judy MacAvoy Powell, Priscilla Kloeber Priestman, Karen Lefko. Fourth row: Barry Reese, Debra Mitchell Reece, Alan Rogers, Roger Howell, Jack Martin, William Pfeiffer, Joseph Whalen, Bill Morgan, George Horwatt, Carol Thomas Kohler, Cathy Heffner Stambaugh, Lou Banta, Kevin Colovis, Rick Boyer, Roger Samuels, Frank Natitus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Scranton School District starts new year with big changes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students and staff headed back to school this morning in the Scranton School District. And the new school year means some big changes for the district. Students throughout the Electric City are back in class and eager to learn. It’s going really well. Our students are excited. You can see […]
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Wearing purple to honor Kassadey

DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday night football games are filled with competition and school spirit. Two local schools in our area have teamed to honor the life of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was at Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School with more. Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Dallas, PA
Education
Pocono Update

The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center

Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
BUSHKILL, PA
WBRE

GCSOM new dean announces academic changes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the very day Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine installed Dr. Julie Byerley as its Dean, President, and Chief Academic Officer, the school made two major announcements Wednesday afternoon. “Our academic enterprise is coming together under one conceptual umbrella of the Geisinger College of Health Sciences,” Doctor Byerley said. It […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School

Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Wallace
Person
Holly Phillips
Newswatch 16

167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Special needs playground vandalized at Kirby Park

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shock and anger are the best ways to describe the public’s reaction to damage at a special needs playground that’s yet to officially open. The playground was awaiting the finishing touches when someone vandalized it. Eyewitness News has covered the construction of this special needs playground at Kirby Park ever […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Highschool#The Dallas High School
Newswatch 16

Pizzeria in Williamsport feeds nursing home residents, staff

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A restaurant in Williamsport shut its business on Tuesday to feed nearly 100 residents and staff at a nursing home, and it was all for free. The kitchen at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport was busy on Tuesday. Owner Mark Mangiardi prepared pizzas for residents and staff at Hillside Senior Living in Loyalsock Township.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Wet start to Luzerne County Fair

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The 60th Annual Luzerne County Fair kicked off Wednesday evening near Dallas. The fair promises fun for the whole family with lots of food, games, and the opportunity to get up close and personal with farm animals. Those who braved the rain Wednesday were treated...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Times News

Sacred Heart Church pastor dies

His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
PALMERTON, PA
webbweekly.com

21st Anniversary Motorcycle Ride to Remember the Victims of 9/11

The roar of thousands of motorcycles helps provide a symbolic name to this year’s annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride to Remember, which will take place on Sunday, September 11. On that day, the 9/11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy