Dallas High School class of ‘72 holds 50-year reunion
Members of the Dallas High School class of 1972 gathered for a 50th-anniversary reunion in July at the Woodlands. Shown from left are, first row: Mark Arcuri, Jon LaBerge, Michael Davis, Mike Kasper, Gary Crompton, William Wink, Mark Kunkle, Eddie Riefenstahl, Mike Gilbert, Bob Wallace, Timothy Kaye, Jim Wisnieski, Richard Billings. Second row: Maryclaire Crake Yatsko, Leslie Alexander Drayer, Cathy Linker, John Kaschenbach, Diane Dennis Julian, Cathy Stella LaNunziata, Debbie Schooley Atherholt, Sue Nielsen Buckley, Harry Harter, Teresa Brown, Marina Bauman Leonard, Debbie Shook Kauffman, Holly Phillips, Sandy Jones Graefe, Lois Summers Donato. Third row: Estella Parker Killian, Nancy Pickert Moore, Patricia Lewis Miller, Gloria Mitchell Chmiola, Debra Douglas Shepherd, Bonnie Kemmerer Arnone, Debbie Reimiller Adams, Allsyon Lord, Patricia Parrish DelGaudio, Paulette Muscavage Rahl, Dorothy Cooper Richards, Nancy Young Balutis, Cora Mariae Harkins Artim, Mary Miller Yankowski, Judy MacAvoy Powell, Priscilla Kloeber Priestman, Karen Lefko. Fourth row: Barry Reese, Debra Mitchell Reece, Alan Rogers, Roger Howell, Jack Martin, William Pfeiffer, Joseph Whalen, Bill Morgan, George Horwatt, Carol Thomas Kohler, Cathy Heffner Stambaugh, Lou Banta, Kevin Colovis, Rick Boyer, Roger Samuels, Frank Natitus.
