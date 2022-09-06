Read full article on original website
Ramsey County judge rejects appeal from Traverse County attorney
(St. Paul, MN) --A judge who struck down Minnesota's 24-hour abortion waiting period and parental notification laws is rejecting a move by a county prosecutor from Greater Minnesota who wants to appeal that ruling. The Star Tribune reports Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan said that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese in west-central Minnesota waited too long to intervene in the case, which was brought by abortion rights supporters in 2019. Franzese's legal team argued he needs clarity on whether he should follow Gilligan's ruling because Franzese is responsible for enforcing abortion laws in Traverse County.
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
Sauk Centre woman hurt in chain reaction crash
(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 71 in Todd County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Stowe Prairie Township when two northbound semis crashed and eventually involved a van and a mini van. 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf was the driver of the minivan, and she was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
