ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Ukraine's Shakhtar routs Leipzig 4-1 in Champions League

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJG6j_0hkWEa7C00

Shakhtar Donetsk’s unlikely quest to represent Ukraine in the Champions League started with a stunning 4-1 win at Leipzig on Tuesday.

The team exiled from its home city for more than eight years by Russian-backed aggression arrived in Germany with a weakened squad that played just three domestic league games this season after more than eight months without competitive action during the war.

Two goals from Marian Shved, making his full debut for Shakhtar, and late strikes by playmaker Mykhaylo Mudryk and substitute Lassina Traoré routed Leipzig, which was a Champions League semifinalist in 2020.

“I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams such a game with four goals for us," Shakhtar captain Taras Stepanenko said.

Shakhtar’s goals came from just five total attempts and started in the 16th minute when a terrible mistake from Leipzig goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi far outside the penalty area presented Shved with the ball and an open goal.

Leipzig leveled with a goal by French defender Mohamed Simakan in the 57th but Shved restored the lead one minute later with a deflected shot that wrongfooted Gulácsi.

Mudryk showed why he was a transfer target for Arsenal last month, setting up Shved for the go-ahead goal, scoring with a powerful low shot to finish a slick breakaway, and also assisting for Traoré, a Burkina Faso forward now one of the few non-Ukrainians in the squad.

Shakhtar next hosts Celtic, which lost 3-0 at home to defending champion Real Madrid in the other Group F game Tuesday.

That “home” game next week for Shakhtar will be at Legia Warsaw’s stadium in Poland because European competition games cannot currently be played in Ukraine for security reasons. UEFA has banned all Russian teams from its competitions, including domestic champion Zenit St. Petersburg.

Shakhtar has not played at its once-stellar Donbas Arena home since 2014 and has previously played Champions League games in Kyiv and Lviv.

Famous for hiring a crew of Brazilian players to come to eastern Ukraine, that contingent at Shakhtar is now just one because of the war. Loan signing Lucas Taylor started at right back on Tuesday in a starting lineup including eight homegrown players.

“This is a new team but many of these young players are from the Shakhtar academy so they have the Shakhtar spirit and this really helps us a lot,” said Stepanenko, now in his 13th season with the club at age 33.

For Leipzig, Timo Werner played his first Champions League game for the club since the round of 16 in March 2020 — one day before the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic and European soccer shut down. Werner later joined Chelsea early rather than complete that season with Leipzig, which lost in the semifinals.

Leipzig conceded four goals for the second time in four days, after losing 4-0 in the Bundesliga to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, to put pressure on coach Domenico Tedesco.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Marco Rose replaces Tedesco as RB Leipzig coach

BERLIN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig named Marco Rose as new head coach on Thursday a day after sacking Domenico Tedesco, with the Bundesliga club sitting 11th in the league having won just one of its first five league games of the season.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Taras Stepanenko
Person
Domenico Tedesco
Person
Marian Shved
Person
Mykhaylo Mudryk
Person
Péter Gulácsi
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leipzig#Chelsea#The Champions League#Russian#Lassina Traor#French#Arsenal#Non Ukrainians#Celtic#Real Madrid
The US Sun

Inter Milan 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leroy Sane scores one goal and forces an own goal by luckless D’Ambrosio

BAYERN Munich's Leroy Sane scored one goal and forced an own goal by Inter Milan as they beat the Italian side 2-0 away in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday. Germany international Sane superbly controlled a pinpoint Joshua Kimmich cross before rounding Inter keeper Andre Onana, who was making his debut for the club, to give Bayern the lead in the 25th minute.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
FOX Sports

Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
UEFA
Yardbarker

McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener

On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
UEFA
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples. Their hosts needed only five minutes to take the lead when Piotr Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after a James Milner handball. A typical Jurgen Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Porto: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game

The Champions League is back in action this Wednesday on Paramount+. Porto is set to challenge Atletico Madrid in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.
UEFA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
87K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy