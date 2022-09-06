Has debuted a new Air Max 90 Gore-Tex for the upcoming Fall 2022 weather. Gearing up for the colder months, the new Nike Air Max 90 Gore-Tex comes dressed in black, tour yellow, cargo khaki and iron grey color scheme. The silhouette boasts a mixed leather and textile base made with weather-proof material. The bold colors including the cargo khaki green to highlight the panels and the yellow to detail the Swoosh and Gore-Tex branding add to the eye-catching aesthetic of the shoe. The Gore-Tex branding can also be seen on the tongue. The shoe sits on top of a black rubber outsole to round out the design.

APPAREL ・ 7 DAYS AGO