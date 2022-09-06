Read full article on original website
Here’s How 825,000 Americans Became Millionaires — and You Can Too
You know the story of the tortoise and the hare, right? It’s a race where the fast bunny rabbit takes a huge lead, but the slow-and-steady tortoise ends up winning in the end. It’s like that in investing, too. Slow and steady wins the race. Cryptocurrencies and NFTs...
Thousands In Stimulus Checks
Reports say some Americans do not know if they have outstanding stimulus checks. The last stimulus check was worth up to $1,400. Individuals who qualified earned under $75,000, but the limit is $150,000 for couples. For payments below $1,400, the restrictions are at $80,000 and $160,000 respectively. A report says 625,000 people were missing out on the cash. Below are the groups and number of people who failed to get the payment. (source)
In a win for gun control advocates, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express plan to start separately categorizing sales at gun stores
The decision comes after the International Organization for Standardization, a Geneva-based nonprofit, approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers.
New Stimulus Check from New York: Gov. Issues New Child Tax Credit for Low-income Families
In an effort to combat inflation and improve affordability, lawmakers in New York have announced millions of dollars of tax relief. This new stimulus check from New York will go to residents who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 tax returns. Under...
This Week's Inflation Number Will Drive The Next Leg Of This Market
Here's what I'm watching this week regarding stocks, bonds and the Fed.
ESG Activism In 2022
ESG activism had a breakout year in 2021 but its highest profile examples in the proxy season just past were mostly failures. Our latest report, ESG Activism in 2022, examines whether that trend is likely to continue. First, the backlash. After building up steam for several years, ESG activism is...
Bracing For A Recession: What Businesses Can Do To Weather An Economic Downturn
The last time the U.S. (and, by extension, the world) faced a major recession back in 2007. By the time economists called an end to the Great Recession, in June 2009, U.S. real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had tumbled by 4.3-percent since its peak in Q4-2007. Unemployment was at 5-percent...
Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
Even before the current energy crisis, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was having a banner year. In fact, as I’ll show you a little later in this article, ENPH stock has been one of the hottest stocks to buy since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Investors often pay attention to...
Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
After hitting fresh 52 week lows earlier this week, it’s looking like shares of e-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are set to finish out the week with a bang. They’re currently up 17% in Friday’s pre-market session and they’ll be eclipsing a month’s worth of candles if this is where they open. While they’ll have a long way yet to go before we can call this a trend reversal, it’s not a bad start.
The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
Auto stocks may be in favor again, as prices for used cars continue to plummet on excess supply. The auto market has been functioning at odds with economic laws recently, and at times prices of used cars have been higher than their new model counterpart. But as the money supply...
How to Trade in an iPhone: Best Ways to Get Cash or Credit
If you haven’t heard, there are four new iPhones in town -- 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max --, which all went up for preorder on Sept. 9. But along with the excitement of wanting the new iPhone and getting one, you might be curious about what to do with your current one.
Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
The Internet Security Stocks have been in a deep correction all year because of fears of slowing growth but still, there is no sign of that yet—results from Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) to SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) prove that demand for cyber security is not only still strong but accelerating on many fronts.
When Rising Unemployment Is Not Good News For Gold
The US economy generated 315,000 jobs in August, but the unemployment rate increased. What does it imply for the gold market?. Powell, we could have a problem! According to the BLS, the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in August from 3.5% in the previous month, as the chart below shows. It seems to be a fatal blow to the narrative of a strong labor market.
Finding legitimate work-from-home jobs
What companies offer work from home job positions? What are the best companies to work for?
