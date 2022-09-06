Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
CIL-Con 2022 haunts Mattoon this weekend
MATTOON — Cross County Mall was home to CIL-Con 2022 throughout the weekend as vendors, cosplayers, speakers and everything in between came to get their supernatural fix. Dozens of tables were set up around the mall for those with paranormal products, crystals, card readings and more to engage with cosplayers and fans of the occult.
33 dogs seized from Putnam County property
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after 33 dogs were seized from a property Friday. 32 German Shepherds and one rottweiler were found in "deplorable conditions."
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
WTHI
Local history reenactments happening this weekend in Cayuga
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - You can take a step back in local history this weekend. The 7th annual Gathering at the Crossing is happening in Vermillion County. It is happening this weekend at the Vermillion County 4H grounds. It's a living history event celebrating early Indiana history. The history shown...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
WTHI
Power restored to Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Final Escaped Emu Found and Returned Safely
About four weeks ago, apparent vandalism allowed about a half-dozen emus to escape from their home property just north of Danville near East Winter Street. They weight about 150 pounds, and can run up to 50 miles per hour; so this has been a challenge. Finally, Friday morning, the last one was found right near Viscofan in Danville, around East Voorhees and Michigan; after first being reported near Voorhees and Griffin.
Court Docs: Vincennes man mailed meth to Indiana from California
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Christopher Wrought’s charges stemmed from an investigation that started in April 2021. The release stated that […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Stabbing Suspect Arrested
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to the area of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim to be a 45-year-old male from Washington. The victim was transported to Daviess Community Hospital. Officers learned the suspect was 33 year old Brandon Goble, and that he was with a female associated with Vincennes, Indiana. With quick assistance from the Vincennes Police Department, Goble was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers with the Washington Police Department transported Goble to the Daviess County Security Center, where he became combative and assaulted jail staff. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
WTHI
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
STEP Recovery has a new location
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — STEP RECOVERY is at a new location. STEP RECOVERY is an organization that has the mission of helping substance abusers find freedom and a new way of life. The recovery center holds narcotics meetings every night. The center opened up six months ago. Founder of STEP recovery, Wendy Lambert, said they […]
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
wbiw.com
Man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after mailing drugs to a Bloomfield address
TERRE HAUTE – A Federal judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison after mailing meth from California to at least two Indiana addresses. According to federal prosecutors, 54-year-old Christopher Wrought pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking meth. As part of the sentence,...
School threatened parent, arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon. Superintendent Jean Neal said on a now deleted social media post, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting […]
2 rape investigations underway on ISU’s campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University Police Department is investigating two reports of rape on campus. According to ISUPD’s daily crime log from September 7, two rape investigations are underway based on reports made on September 6. The crime log stated the first report stemmed from an alleged incident on August 20 at […]
wibqam.com
Power outage takes out traffic lights on Hwy 41, Davis Drive
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A power outage in the area of US 41 and Davis drive is impacting traffic signals in all directions. Officials expect power to be restored to the area by 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
WTHI
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
