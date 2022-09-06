Disney just released our first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel, and we're already in love. The first two-minute teaser from The Little Mermaid premiered as part of the company's annual D23 expo last night, showing Bailey swimming through the seas and singing part of the film's famous song, "Part of Your World." The clip shows how the singer and actress is perfect for the role, from her now-red locs to her angelic voice, as she adds an extra run to the iconic song.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO