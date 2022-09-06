ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos vs. Keller Indians

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Keller Indians faced the Odessa Bronchos in a Thursday night football game. The bronchos fell short Thursday night losing to the Indians 56-21. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
ABC13 Houston

Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion

El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Iraan vs. Odessa Compass

The Greenwood Rangers faced the Andrews Mustangs with Andrews taking the win 26-10. CBS7 Play of The Week: Garden City’s Owen Seidenberger. Garden City lineman Owen Seidenberger caught a pass, juked one defender and hurdled another. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Monahans Loboes faced the Big Spring Steers in...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa

If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

