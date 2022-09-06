Read full article on original website
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the Celebrity Chef Kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos vs. Keller Indians
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Keller Indians faced the Odessa Bronchos in a Thursday night football game. The bronchos fell short Thursday night losing to the Indians 56-21. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian edges Tascosa to stay undefeated
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers hold off the Tascosa Rebels (2-1) by a point 13-12 to stay undefeated at 3-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
cbs7.com
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
ABC13 Houston
Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion
El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
Take A Look At 9/11 American Tribute Now Up at Memorial Gardens in Odessa!
It's a tradition at Memorial Gardens in Odessa. The flags are up and waving! The city of Odessa and Prosperity Bank is displaying its 20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. • THE MEMORIAL IS UP TO HONOR LIVES LOST...
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Texans For Life! 7 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Born In Texas
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Iraan vs. Odessa Compass
The Greenwood Rangers faced the Andrews Mustangs with Andrews taking the win 26-10. CBS7 Play of The Week: Garden City’s Owen Seidenberger. Garden City lineman Owen Seidenberger caught a pass, juked one defender and hurdled another. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Monahans Loboes faced the Big Spring Steers in...
Feeling Naughty? Texas is Named Third Most Sinful State and What States Were Worse Than Texas
Texas gets the burden of being the third most sinful state which should make people of all religions shudder. According to Wallet Hub, each of the 50 states has its own vice that makes it not so perfect. For example, New Mexico has the worst drug problem, and of course,...
Check Out The Details About Par 3 Suites Coming To Midland, Owned By Parent Company Top Golf
It's about time! There have been rumors and requests that someone would put in some kind of golf activity like Top Golf or something like it. According to Maybe In Midland-Odessa Par 3 Suites is coming to Midland. Par 3 Suites is an affiliate of Top Tracer, which is owned by Top Golf.
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
Did You Know Queen Elizabeth II Visited The Lone Star State?
Yes, the Queen of England visited Texas 31 years ago visiting Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, and she was the first British Monarch to ever visit Texas. According to Texas Standard, she visited the state on a two-day trip back in May 1991 and Her Majesty loved her visit stating "Why didn't I come here sooner?"
What Are The 10 Best Places to Get the Best French Fries in Midland/Odessa?
Love those fries? Well here are the 10 best places to get the best fries in Midland and Odessa. You just can't go wrong with crinkle fries and Bob's Better Burger located at 3417 Thomason Dr. in Midland has the best. Permian Basin Burger Company in Odessa. Love those fresh-cut...
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
