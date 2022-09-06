Photography by Jereme Aubertin, Kane Everson, Jwan Milek, Jordan Hathaway, Kensuke Saito, Cam McDonnell, Derek Fryer, Damon Meade, Kearnan Murphy and Bryce Wilson. Where did you go? That’s now the question being asked. Isn’t it cool, everywhere was actually firing. Monday’s incoming forecast call was a bold one but it all played out perfectly in its own unique way. The North Island was surrounded by very decent swell on Tuesday and Wednesday and if you played your cards right with the wind you definitely scored some good waves. Come and take a look at a photographic journey through all three coastlines.

