Read full article on original website
Van Sikes
4d ago
So let me get this right, we the taxpayers are funding a clinic that we as the public can't go to. Is that correct?
Reply
3
Related
wtoc.com
‘It’s a tragedy’: Generation One senior center closing it’s doors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Generation One has been serving seniors for about 25 years. Generation One, which is operated by Memorial Health, currently serves about 400 members, according to Memorial Heath officials. Members received a letter saying Generation One will be closing its doors, leaving many members emotional. “We have...
wtoc.com
Community members gather to honor first responders for Patriot Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members came out for Patriot Day an event aimed at honoring the sacrifices of police officers, firefighters and military personnel. And as the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks nears organizers say the event took on a special meaning. On this anniversary weekend of 9/11 an...
wtoc.com
Garden City Housing Team host housing fair and expo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Savannah area is the second most expensive area to live in the state. That can make finding and affording housing a challenge which is why the Garden City Housing Team put on a housing fair and expo Saturday.
wtoc.com
Chatham Emergency Management hosts hurricane preparedness workshops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People from across the community, including some of WTOC’s meteorologists, came out Saturday to participate in Chatham Emergency Management’s hurricane preparedness workshop. CEMA held three sessions Saturday morning to get people ready as we are in peak hurricane season. During the workshop folks learned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Future of Yamacraw Village still undetermined
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes is still undetermined. A historic site review of Yamacraw continues before a federal application can be submitted for demolition. The pastor of a historic church in Yamacraw Village, First Bryan Baptist, and Georgia Benton who...
Community is invited to attend drop-in for the Statesboro Village Builders initiative Saturday
Join the Statesboro Village Builders for a drop-in community event on Saturday, September, 10th, from 1-4pm at the Honey Bowen Building on Max Lockwood Dr. The purpose of the event is to engage the community in open dialogue about the resources needed to help Statesboro’s children become their best selves.
wtoc.com
Applications open for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the cost of home repairs on the rise the City of Hinesville is offering some help to homeowners in need. The City of Hinesville has opened up applications for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program. City Manager Kenneth Howard says it helps get home repairs to those who need it.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah condemns Evergreen Cemetery, but it’s better than it sounds
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of dollars and years later the City of Savannah voted to condemn a private cemetery. Issues with Evergreen Cemetery go back decades, according to the city. Families, including Mayor Van Johnson, couldn’t visit their loved ones because of all the grass and debris covering the...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council discussing possibility of implementing impact fees
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Future home and business owners in Savannah may have an extra fee to think about. During two Savannah City Council meetings Thursday, council members discussed the possibility of implementing impact fees that would charge a one time fee to people purchasing land. They voted (Yes, no,...
wtoc.com
Think Big Youth Foundation and Travis Manion Foundation host Heroes 9/11 Shadow Run 5K
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks is Sunday, two organizations in Hinesville collaborated Saturday to remember the first responders from that day, as a community. The Travis Manion Foundation and the Think Big Youth Foundation hosted the Heroes 9/11 Shadow Run 5K at...
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
matadornetwork.com
These Airbnbs in Savannah, Georgia, Put You Close To Downtown, the River, and the Beach
Savannah, Georgia is truly a place of Southern charm. The historic city is filled with art, architecture, trendy shops, and spooky haunted tours. If you’re looking for a quiet but lively place to take your next vacation, Savannah is the place for you. Explore the arts, culture, and haunted places, have a bite of the city’s local cuisines, or head to Savannah’s beach Tybee Island and have some fun in the sun. Get a jump start on your Savannah trip with some unique historical, and beachy Airbnb Savannah GA accommodations.
Georgia Southern student receives award for work in disability advocacy
In just one year, Jill King went from a student who was forced to rethink her future to receiving an award for being a leader in her community. King is the 2022 recipient of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Georgia Young Leader Award. In August 2020, King was...
wtoc.com
Bethel Baptist Church remembering 9/11 on it’s 21st anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga- Bethel Baptist Church in Richmond Hill has commemorated the 9/11 attacks as a church for years, but on this 21st anniversary they wanted to expand their gathering to the whole community. A moment of silence, except for the sound of this bell meant to reflect on the moment...
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: Crash on I-16 in Pembroke traps 4, injures 6
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Six people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-16 in Pembroke Saturday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, the rollover crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 133. GSP said a preliminary investigation suggests a silver Nissan...
wtoc.com
Funeral held for former Savannah police officer killed in car wreck
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of law enforcement gathered this morning at Jonesville Baptist Church for former Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan’s funeral service. WTOC wasn’t able to be inside to film the service, but from the outside you could see the outpouring of love for Officer Brannan.
wtoc.com
SCCPSS school board leaders discuss bus driver shortage, parent’s rights
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham school board is hearing from staff Wednesday once again about a shortage of bus drivers. The transportation lead director told school board members this year buses were on time picking and dropping kids off for school 72 percent of the time. Meaning buses were late about 28 percent of the time.
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern ROTC cadets honor 9/11 first responders
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - ROTC students at Georgia Southern University gathered early this morning to remember the first responders who gave their lives trying to rescue others. For Georgia Southern ROTC students, this morning’s PT takes on a whole deeper meaning. Section by section, they ran the steps of...
wtoc.com
Patriot Day events this weekend to honor lives lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been nearly 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks killed thousands of Americans. This weekend, the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire are honoring and remembering the lives lost at that moment in history. On Saturday two organizations in Hinesville are coming together to honor heroes...
Comments / 1