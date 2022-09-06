These guys are too good to red-shirt, both because Penn State needs them on the field and because several of them aren’t likely to stick around for 4-5 years anyway. Penn State coach James Franklin said in the preseason that he had a bunch of game-ready players in the 2022 recruiting class. That has proven true through 2 weeks, and several of the teenagers are growing up in a hurry. Size, strength, ability, maturity. These youngsters look the part.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO