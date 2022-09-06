Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Ranking the true freshmen for impact over the rest of the season
These guys are too good to red-shirt, both because Penn State needs them on the field and because several of them aren’t likely to stick around for 4-5 years anyway. Penn State coach James Franklin said in the preseason that he had a bunch of game-ready players in the 2022 recruiting class. That has proven true through 2 weeks, and several of the teenagers are growing up in a hurry. Size, strength, ability, maturity. These youngsters look the part.
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Allar, Penn State QB, speaks on his performance against Ohio
Penn State improved to 2-0 on Saturday as they had a masterful performance defeating Ohio 46-10. The rout was on, and many players got to play for the Nittany Lions. Backup quarterback and freshman Drew Allar had a nice day for the Lions. Allar was 6-for-8 passing for 88 yards...
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of Penn State players not seen in pads during warmups
Ahead of Penn State’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio, two tight ends were seen not in pads during warmups per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Theo Johnson and Jerry Cross were both seen not wearing pads, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. Johnson, a sophomore, and Cross, a freshman,...
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Penn State turns its 5-star freshmen loose in home-opening rout of Ohio
The long, regional nightmare is over. Champagne corks should be popping across Happy Valley and throughout Nittany Nation. After a 17-game drought, Penn State found a ball-carrier capable of producing a 100-yard individual rushing effort. Freshman 5-star recruit Nicholas Singleton broke free for a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown jaunt in the Nittany Lions’ home-opening 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon. He added a couple more long jaunts and finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD
Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
saturdaytradition.com
Here's how Nick Singelton's home debut stacks up with former Penn State legends
Nick Singleton, Penn State’s freshman running back, was having a spectacular Week 2 against Ohio. Singleton’s play, including an explosive 70-yard TD run, was drawing comparisons to some Penn State greats like Saquon Barkley and Curt Warner on Saturday. Here is how Singleton’s Beaver Stadium debut stacks up with those Nittany Lion legends:
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Allar, Omari Evans combine for freshman duo's first TD for Penn State
Freshman Drew Allar’s first career touchdown was also freshman Omari Evans’s first career touchdown as the two connected on a 32-yard pass in the third quarter. Allar came in for Sean Clifford in the third quarter as Penn State dismantled Ohio, and Allar went 3-for-3 for 51 yards on his first drive of the game.
