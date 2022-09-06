ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

saturdaytradition.com

The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa

When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game

Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Pat McAfee uses out of this world analogy to describe Iowa P Tory Taylor

Pat McAfee had some interesting words to say about punter Tory Taylor during a rant about Iowa football on College Gameday this morning. McAfee described Taylor as an alien, saying, “That might be what Tory Taylor is.”. After describing Iowa’s offense as “one step above rugby,” McAfee went on...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Hayes' guide to Week 2 in and around the Big Ten

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has decided he’s sticking with QB Spencer Petras, who led the Hawkeyes’ offense to fewer points (3) than the defense (4) in the opener against FCS South Dakota State. The numbers were hideous: 166 yards (105 passing), 4-of-17 on 3rd down (24 percent), 4.4...
AMES, IA
Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee

Services for Jennifer Leigh Greimann, 39, of Waukee, will be held at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Madrid. Visitation will be held 5–8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry.
WAUKEE, IA

