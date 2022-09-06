Read full article on original website
The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa
When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
Rapid Reaction: Iowa State capitalizes on Iowa's offensive disasters with win in Cy-Hawk rivalry
Brief Recap: Iowa appeared to be in trouble with a lackluster offensive showing in Week 1. If they looked in trouble in Week 1, the offense might have hit rock bottom in Week 2. The unit did find the end zone early in the game, but that would be all...
Iowa becomes first team since the 1970s to achieve this abysmal showing over first 2 games
While Iowa’s defense and special teams are highly efficient, the team will be remembered for this season’s terrible offense performance. After Iowa’s 10-7 loss at home to Iowa State, Iowa became the first FBS/D1-A team since McNeese State in 1979 to score and allow 10 or fewer points in its first two games of the season.
Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
Pat McAfee uses out of this world analogy to describe Iowa P Tory Taylor
Pat McAfee had some interesting words to say about punter Tory Taylor during a rant about Iowa football on College Gameday this morning. McAfee described Taylor as an alien, saying, “That might be what Tory Taylor is.”. After describing Iowa’s offense as “one step above rugby,” McAfee went on...
Matt Hayes' guide to Week 2 in and around the Big Ten
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has decided he’s sticking with QB Spencer Petras, who led the Hawkeyes’ offense to fewer points (3) than the defense (4) in the opener against FCS South Dakota State. The numbers were hideous: 166 yards (105 passing), 4-of-17 on 3rd down (24 percent), 4.4...
