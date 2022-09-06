Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cocktail this weekend to pay tribute to the late monarch. Named “Queen Elizabeth II,” the cocktail is one part gin and two parts Dubonnet, a wine-based French aperitif, with a half lemon wheel and ice. The specialty cocktail will be available beginning tonight for a limited time for $10.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO