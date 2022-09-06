ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Launches the First Major Exhibit Expansion Since Opening

Exhibit Expansion Since Opening. “Mega Art Zone,” an exciting new space to view and purchase. local Las Vegas artists’ work, grows exhibit footprint. In the first notable expansion of the immersive art exhibition since opening, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart yesterday launched the Mega Art Zone. Adjacent to the Omega Mart box office, Meow Wolf has created an energetic showcase for a whole host of local artists.
Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail

Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cocktail this weekend to pay tribute to the late monarch. Named “Queen Elizabeth II,” the cocktail is one part gin and two parts Dubonnet, a wine-based French aperitif, with a half lemon wheel and ice. The specialty cocktail will be available beginning tonight for a limited time for $10.
the D Las Vegas Voted “Best Las Vegas Casino” in USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards

THE D LAS VEGAS VOTED “BEST LAS VEGAS CASINO” IN USA TODAY 10 BEST READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS FOR FOURTH YEAR. For the fourth time, the D Las Vegas has been voted USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Las Vegas Casino.” After four weeks of fan voting, readers selected the downtown Las Vegas hotspot as their favorite casino in the city.
