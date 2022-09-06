Read full article on original website
Related
vegas24seven.com
Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart Launches the First Major Exhibit Expansion Since Opening
Exhibit Expansion Since Opening. “Mega Art Zone,” an exciting new space to view and purchase. local Las Vegas artists’ work, grows exhibit footprint. In the first notable expansion of the immersive art exhibition since opening, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart yesterday launched the Mega Art Zone. Adjacent to the Omega Mart box office, Meow Wolf has created an energetic showcase for a whole host of local artists.
vegas24seven.com
Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail
Oscar’s steakhouse to offer Queen Elizabeth II cocktail. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cocktail this weekend to pay tribute to the late monarch. Named “Queen Elizabeth II,” the cocktail is one part gin and two parts Dubonnet, a wine-based French aperitif, with a half lemon wheel and ice. The specialty cocktail will be available beginning tonight for a limited time for $10.
vegas24seven.com
Legacy Club Kicks Off Halloween Weekend with a Luxe Masquerade Party, Oct. 28
LEGACY CLUB KICKS OFF HALLOWEEN WEEKEND WITH A LUXE MASQUERADE PARTY, OCTOBER 28. Circa Resort & Casino’s Rooftop Lounge to Host Elegant Costumed Bash, Featuring an Elevated Candy Bar and Live Music. Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino will kick off Halloween with an adults-only Masquerade Party on...
vegas24seven.com
the D Las Vegas Voted “Best Las Vegas Casino” in USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards
THE D LAS VEGAS VOTED “BEST LAS VEGAS CASINO” IN USA TODAY 10 BEST READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS FOR FOURTH YEAR. For the fourth time, the D Las Vegas has been voted USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Las Vegas Casino.” After four weeks of fan voting, readers selected the downtown Las Vegas hotspot as their favorite casino in the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vegas24seven.com
HEARTS ALIVE VILLAGE HORSE RESCUE AND SANCTUARY BREAKS GROUND ON A LIFE-SAVING BARN
Hearts Alive Village will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The ceremony will be held on the property from 10am-12pm. The non profit’s new barn will be instrumental in saving the lives of vulnerable horses in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. The new 8400 sq ft...
Comments / 0