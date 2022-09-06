ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

KISS 106

There Are 242 Haunted Houses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, Here is Where They are All Located

It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!. The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
Indiana State
KISS 106

The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour

Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

New Kentucky Festival Celebrates the History of the Battletown Witch

It's said the ghost of Leah Smock haunts this Kentucky community, so they decided to celebrate her in a festival. Meade County in Kentucky is anything other than ordinary. This county has a lot of history and is said to even be haunted. The history of Meade County dates back to 10,000 BC, so there's bound to be some seriously weird stuff going on there. You can check out more on Meade County's weird history, here. Today, we're going to focus on one resident in particular, who is said to still be lingering around Meade County nearly two centuries after her tragic death.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

You Could Have One of These 2004 Quarters Worth $6,000

You might want to check your piggy bank at home for a rare and valuable quarter. Over the past few months, my dad has been obsessed with finding rare cash and coins. He's always asking me if I know anything about it. As I am not a collector or know-it-all, I do not. However, since it's my dad, I do a little research to find the answer to his questions. That leads to social media sites like Facebook always popping up random ads based on what I have been searching online. For once, I am thankful for these ads because they led me to discover something pretty cool that I know my dad will love to find out about. There's a certain type of quarter floating around out there that is worth up to $2,000.
WISCONSIN STATE
KISS 106

Two of the 10 Most Expensive Colleges in the US are in Illinois

It is back-to-school season across the United States and if you are headed off to college that means you'll most likely have a hefty price tag to pay for your education. In some schools, the price tag is way bigger than in others, like two universities in Illinois that both are in the top 10 for Most Expensive Colleges in the US.
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

Did You Know You Can Get Married Underground in Missouri?

Why waste time worrying about the weather for your "outdoor" wedding when you can just get married underground in the Show-Me State, where the weather never changes!. According to the travel website called thetravel.com, there is a place in Missouri where you can get married underground. It's called the Missouri Bridal Cave and it is located in Camdenton, Missouri, and the prices to get married in the Bridal Cave are pretty reasonable. According to the site you can choose between two different packages, the Sweetheart Special for $495, or the Romance to Remember for $695, the site goes on to say...
CAMDENTON, MO
KISS 106

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
KISS 106

Famous Illinois Youtuber Shows Off New $12M Los Angeles Mansion

David Dobrik, a famous Youtuber from Vernon Hills, Illinois, takes us through his brand new $12 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, California. If you don't know who David Dobrik is, he was actually born in Košice, Slovakia. His family moved to Vernon Hills, Illinois when he was just 6 years old. His internet career blew up on Vine; an app like TikTok but you could only post 6-second clips.
VERNON HILLS, IL
