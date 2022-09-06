Read full article on original website
Captain Pedantic!
4d ago
Why is hate so engrained in their culture? January 6th, Charlottesville, the Buffalo shooter, dylan roofe... why are so many of them like this?
John
4d ago
Interesting since conclusive evidence has come out that there is 0 evidence of the Duke/BYU incident, a full investigation, and a boy with turret whos getting death threats. I hope Im wrong because it would be a shame if there were another pointed example of pushing this agenda.
Micheal McKinnon
4d ago
They're asking for something they don't want Why wait to outnumber or hide amongst crowds. Cowards.
Duke Issues Statement Following BYU Investigation Into Alleged Racial Slurs
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson recently alleged that she heard a racial slur directed at her from BYU's student section during an Aug. 26 match. BYU quickly launched an investigation into this matter. It also banned a fan from all of its athletic events shortly after these allegations surfaced. Well,...
BYU investigation has 'not found any evidence' of a fan yelling racial slurs at Duke volleyball player... apologizing to and reversing the ban on an accused fan
An racially charged incident at the end of August during a volleyball tournament at Brigham Young University in Utah, led to an investigation by the university into fan conduct. Rachel Richardson, a Black volleyball player at Duke University, said that she and her fellow teammates were called racial slurs during...
BYU: No Evidence of Racist Heckling at Duke Volleyball Match
The university banned a student for the incident last month.
WLTX.com
Dawn Staley responds to BYU report about racial slurs at Duke match
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley says she stands by her decision to cancel two games with BYU, despite a report that says there's no evidence the incident that led her to scrub the events ever took place. Staley issued a statement late Friday,...
BYU reverses ban on fan after investigation into incident during Duke volleyball game
“We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question,” Duke AD Nina King said. “Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias.”
Centre Daily
