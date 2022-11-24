November 25th PM: A pleasant weekend for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Temperatures today rose to the 50’s with sunshine for the area. Great conditions that we had and we can expect more of them through tomorrow. The evening will have clear skies that last into the start of the day tomorrow. With those clear skies, temperatures will be dropping down to the 20’s again. Light southern breezes will make the wind chills drop a few degrees.

The weekend gets warmer temperatures as we rise back to the 50’s for Saturday. Sunday cools off a tad but we have sunshine for the rest of it after a morning batch of clouds. Cool down will occur next week with a chances of snow in the area.

With that cool down temperatures will fall back to below seasonal. we also see clouds that will stick around more across the region. But until then enjoy the warmer conditions with lighter breezes after today

