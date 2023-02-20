Open in App
Sioux City, IA
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

February 19th PM: Mild Monday ahead of mid-week winter storm

By SCOTT LARSONVictor PerezEthan ForemanMaggie Warren,

5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwz0W_0hkVR6NV00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It was a nice day to end our weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s across Siouxland, despite a bit more cloud cover than we saw Saturday. Temperatures look to fall back into the low to mid 20s overnight into the morning Monday with snow showers and flurries continuing to taper off.

Clouds decrease just a bit for Monday to open the work week partly sunny and highs climb into the low to mid 40s, providing a great opportunity to get outside and take the dog for a walk or get the kids out to the park if they’re out of school for the day for President’s Day. Temperatures begin cooling down Tuesday as a winter storm approaches the area. Highs only get into the low to mid 30s as rain, snow, and even a wintry mix move in through the afternoon and evening hours.

However, Wednesday into Thursday looks to be the timeframe most impacted by mostly snow and possibly a wintry mix in some areas and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued ahead of the storm for several counties to the north and west of Sioux City. Totals and storm track are still showing some uncertainty, so be sure to check back for all the latest information.

Behind that storm, temperatures take a quick tumble before we warm up again into next weekend with highs back into the 30s and 40s

For the latest weather updates, visit KCAU 9’s Weather page by clicking here .
And with winter hitting Siouxland, it pays to be prepared. For a variety of resources, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State
Country Star Couldn’t Be Stopped By Historic Iowa Snowfall
Coralville, IA2 days ago
Winds and heavy snow making travel difficult in central, southern Iowa
Iowa City, IA3 days ago
Iowa nursing homes closing at an alarming rate
Iowa City, IA3 days ago
Most Popular
UPDATE: Winter Storm Watch Issued For South Dakota
Sioux Falls, SD16 hours ago
DNR Public Meetings Recap Hunting and Trapping Seasons, Possible Rule Changes
Waverly, IA1 day ago
North Iowa Outdoors: Learn to Hunt Program Opens Registration for Wild Turkey Workshop
Polk City, IA1 day ago
SportsZone Top 5 Plays (2-19-23)
Sioux City, IA9 hours ago
Get Your Sugar Fix At The Indian Creek Nature Center Maple Syrup Festival In Iowa
Cedar Rapids, IA3 days ago
Sioux City Bandits speak on excitement for upcoming season at media day
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Siouxlanders encountered unique wildlife at Dorothy Pecaut
Sioux City, IA17 hours ago
Sioux City Farmers Market working towards summer, opening date announced
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Travels in the Heartland: Reliving the Underground Railroad in Iowa
Lewis, IA1 day ago
Lady A to perform at SD State Fair
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Two people who moved from Turkey to Eastern Iowa are asking for help after a devastating earthquake ravages their home country
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Popular discount chain to close 3 stores in Iowa, heavily discounting entire stock
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Record number of Iowa drivers caught driving more than 100 mph
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Local artists display work at Art SUX Gallery
Sioux City, IA16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy