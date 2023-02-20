February 19th PM: Mild Monday ahead of mid-week winter storm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It was a nice day to end our weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s across Siouxland, despite a bit more cloud cover than we saw Saturday. Temperatures look to fall back into the low to mid 20s overnight into the morning Monday with snow showers and flurries continuing to taper off.

Clouds decrease just a bit for Monday to open the work week partly sunny and highs climb into the low to mid 40s, providing a great opportunity to get outside and take the dog for a walk or get the kids out to the park if they’re out of school for the day for President’s Day. Temperatures begin cooling down Tuesday as a winter storm approaches the area. Highs only get into the low to mid 30s as rain, snow, and even a wintry mix move in through the afternoon and evening hours.

However, Wednesday into Thursday looks to be the timeframe most impacted by mostly snow and possibly a wintry mix in some areas and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued ahead of the storm for several counties to the north and west of Sioux City. Totals and storm track are still showing some uncertainty, so be sure to check back for all the latest information.

Behind that storm, temperatures take a quick tumble before we warm up again into next weekend with highs back into the 30s and 40s

