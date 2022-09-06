ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday

Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise

Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Eli Gold Provides Health Update

Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
5 Tips To Relax Your Mind in Tuscaloosa

In today's world there are so many things that are grabbing our attention and have a sometimes even overwhelmed. With the start of school and the fall during a pandemic so many people feel like they're losing their minds. I have some tips to help you relax your mind as we finish out the rest of the year. In Tuscaloosa, there are many parks and private spaces to meditate and relax. However, home is always the best place to use the tips below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Patriots Push Past Choctaws in Regional Thriller

In a rare edition of Thursday Night Lights, the American Christian Academy Patriots beat the Bibb County Choctaws 20-13, to take the top spot in the 4A, Region 3 rankings. American Christian Academy got on the board first with a 22-yard kick from DJ Daly after Patriots defensive back Davis Dare picked off Bibb County on the opening drive of the game.
CENTREVILLE, AL
Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student

According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
