Tuscaloosa City Schools, Townsquare Media Announces Student of Character Program
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system has launched an initiative to honor students of character at their 21 schools through a new partnership with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The news came during a ceremony Tuesday evening to honor three Tuscaloosa City Schools that were awarded the "National School of Character" distinction in May.
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise
Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
Eli Gold Provides Health Update
Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
Stillman College’s First Woman President Announces 2023 Retirement
Cynthia Warrick, the first woman to serve as president at Stillman College, announced her 2023 retirement Thursday after leading the institution for more than five years. Warrick was first named interim president at Stillman in January 2017 after her predecessor Peter Millet left the role to take a job in Tennesee.
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
City of Northport Weighing Increasing Water, Sewer and Garbage Bills
Leaders in Northport City Hall are considering hiking up fees the city charges to provide water, sewer and garbage services, which will lead to larger utility bills for all residents in the new year. The city council introduced a measure in a meeting Thursday that would increase administrative fees on...
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
5 Tips To Relax Your Mind in Tuscaloosa
In today's world there are so many things that are grabbing our attention and have a sometimes even overwhelmed. With the start of school and the fall during a pandemic so many people feel like they're losing their minds. I have some tips to help you relax your mind as we finish out the rest of the year. In Tuscaloosa, there are many parks and private spaces to meditate and relax. However, home is always the best place to use the tips below.
Patriots Push Past Choctaws in Regional Thriller
In a rare edition of Thursday Night Lights, the American Christian Academy Patriots beat the Bibb County Choctaws 20-13, to take the top spot in the 4A, Region 3 rankings. American Christian Academy got on the board first with a 22-yard kick from DJ Daly after Patriots defensive back Davis Dare picked off Bibb County on the opening drive of the game.
Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student
According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
Three Tuscaloosa Companies Benefit From State Small-Business Grant
The Alabama Innovation Corp. issued its first wave of grants to support small businesses statewide and three of the 30 companies that received money are located in Tuscaloosa. The goal of the $4.5 million grant program is to help grow and advance the state's innovation economy. Three companies with Tuscaloosa...
Tuscaloosa Police: 22 Guns Stolen From Vehicles Since August 1st
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is urging residents and visitors to make sure their car doors are locked after 22 firearms were stolen from parked vehicles in the month of August alone. In a short video Reel posted to the department's Facebook Wednesday, police said TPD has received reports of 79...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 34-Unit Northriver Condo Development
The City of Tuscaloosa approved a developer's plans to bring 34 condominium units, a new restaurant and a marina with a mercantile store to the Northriver Yacht Club at their meeting Tuesday night. The developer, NRYC Holding, LLC, is seeking to build the condo complex on the banks of Lake...
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Death Investigation Underway in Demopolis After Rail Crew Finds Body
A death investigation is underway in Demopolis, Alabama after a worker spotted a body floating in the water under a railroad trestle there Tuesday afternoon. Police in Demopolis confirmed the news to the Thread, which was first reported by the West Alabama Watchman. A DPD spokesperson said the body was...
Ethan Crawford Outduels Earl Woods, Leads Patriots to Poll Position in Region Standings
The Hillcrest Patriots (4-0, 2-0) made school history by defeating the Hueytown Golden Gophers (1-3, 1-1) for the first time since 2013 and seizing control of 6A Region 4. Both teams were led by superstar quarterbacks, Ethan Crawford and Earl Woods, but it was Crawford and the Patriots who emerged victorious in a 54-44 shootout.
