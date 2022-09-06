Adam Silver and the NBA have been working hard on getting some sort of in-season tournament together. The league believes this would be huge for the NBA as it would deliver extra profits while also showcasing just how talented the league's players are when the stakes are just a bit higher. The NBA is looking to make the in-season tournament something that will take place every year. They want it to be a new tradition and they want to be like European soccer.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO