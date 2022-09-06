Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
2x NBA Champion Shane Battier Says Tracy McGrady Is The Best Passer He Has Ever Played With: "T-Mac Put That On The Money Every Single Time"
Tracy McGrady was one of the best players in the league in the 2000s, and everybody saw it whenever he stepped onto the court. McGrady is a former scoring champion and adept defender whose career was cut short by injuries. Based on his prime, many people wonder how good could McGrady have been if he had stayed healthy.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
NBC Sports
Hardaway says Run TMC 'ahead of our time' in HOF speech
A little over 19 years since his last NBA game, former Warriors great Tim Hardaway was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday. "A kid from the east side of Chicago who made it all the way to Springfield, Massachusetts," Hardaway said as he opened his nearly 11-minute speech. "Incredible."
Yardbarker
LOOK: Manu Ginobili Gets New Jersey Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction
San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. He's already had his No. 20 jersey retired. But ahead of his induction, he's been awarded a new jersey with a different number. Ginobili, a two-time All Star, two-time...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mark Cuban Gets Brutally Honest About NBA In-Season Tournament
Adam Silver and the NBA have been working hard on getting some sort of in-season tournament together. The league believes this would be huge for the NBA as it would deliver extra profits while also showcasing just how talented the league's players are when the stakes are just a bit higher. The NBA is looking to make the in-season tournament something that will take place every year. They want it to be a new tradition and they want to be like European soccer.
Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
What They’re Saying: WSU Stuns No. 18/19 Wisconsin Edition
THERE ARE STILL college football settings where defense wins. And maybe a cool-headed manager at quarterback rather than a 500-yard bombs-away type ain’t so bad at.
WATCH: Jimbo Fisher's talks Appalachian State game
Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher discussed his sixth ranked program's loss to Sun Belt foe Appalachian State. He noted indicated that center Bryce Foster would be back for next week's game versus Miami and didn't rule out that there that there would be any changes at quarterback or the offensive line before the Aggies take on Miami next weekend in a night game from Kyle Field.
PHOTOS: Recruits at the Notre Dame - Marshall game
There were plenty of recruits on campus in South Bend for Saturday's Notre Dame football game against Marshall. Four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen, four-star cornerback Christian Gray, two class of 2023 commits, a top running back / receiver target this cycle in Jeremiyah Love, and four-star offensive lineman Peter Jones, a 2024 commit for the Irish, were all on campus.
Recruits react to LSU's home opener (Running tab)
Saturday gave the LSU recruiting staff its first opportunity to host a gameday experience in Tiger Stadium.
247Sports
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL・
Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family
Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
Photos: Alabama notches hard-fought win at Texas
Alabama edged out the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon in Austin, 20-19, on a late field goal, propelling the Crimson Tide to 2-0 on the season, and notching a hard-fought road win on their belt. Here are some of the photos from the game, courtesy of Alabama. Not a VIP...
Chip Kelly On Win Over Alabama State, Playing Many Players, More
UCLA coach Chip Kelly answered questions after the win over Alabama State, talking about getting so many guys playing time, some vulnerability in pass defense, and more.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2
College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
Bluebloods chasing son of five-time NBA champ
Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior combo guard Dylan Harper revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3's Jamie Shaw that he plans to ...
OSU recruits react to atmosphere during win vs. Arizona State
Oklahoma State moved to 2-0 on the season with a win against Arizona State on Saturday in front of a large group of recruiting prospects. See what they had to say about the game. Not a VIP member? Sign up NOW to get ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1 or 30% OFF annual membership.
PODCAST: Initial thoughts from ECU's first win of 2022
East Carolina recorded its first win of the season over Old Dominion, 39-21, on Saturday. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe breaks down the big takeaways from the game. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. This is a podcast centered around East...
NBC Sports
Shaq says Westbrook was “showing too much respect” last season
In an interview with Bill DiFilippo of Uproxx Sports, Shaquille O’Neal said he thinks Russell Westbrook was “showing too much respect” last season while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis:. “He was just being too nice. I don’t know the relationship between him and LeBron, but...
theScore
Basketball HOF induction roundup: Speeches from 2022 class
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed its class of 2022 on Saturday. Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, and George Karl were among the notable enshrinees in Springfield. Manu Ginobili. The headliner of Saturday's ceremony, the Argentinian-born Ginobili won four NBA championships with the dynastic San Antonio Spurs...
247Sports
