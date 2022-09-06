ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

2x NBA Champion Shane Battier Says Tracy McGrady Is The Best Passer He Has Ever Played With: "T-Mac Put That On The Money Every Single Time"

Tracy McGrady was one of the best players in the league in the 2000s, and everybody saw it whenever he stepped onto the court. McGrady is a former scoring champion and adept defender whose career was cut short by injuries. Based on his prime, many people wonder how good could McGrady have been if he had stayed healthy.
NBA
NBC Sports

Hardaway says Run TMC 'ahead of our time' in HOF speech

A little over 19 years since his last NBA game, former Warriors great Tim Hardaway was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday. "A kid from the east side of Chicago who made it all the way to Springfield, Massachusetts," Hardaway said as he opened his nearly 11-minute speech. "Incredible."
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Yardbarker

LOOK: Manu Ginobili Gets New Jersey Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. He's already had his No. 20 jersey retired. But ahead of his induction, he's been awarded a new jersey with a different number. Ginobili, a two-time All Star, two-time...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Mark Cuban Gets Brutally Honest About NBA In-Season Tournament

Adam Silver and the NBA have been working hard on getting some sort of in-season tournament together. The league believes this would be huge for the NBA as it would deliver extra profits while also showcasing just how talented the league's players are when the stakes are just a bit higher. The NBA is looking to make the in-season tournament something that will take place every year. They want it to be a new tradition and they want to be like European soccer.
NBA
247Sports

Scott Frost talks loss to Georgia Southern

Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
STATESBORO, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Jimbo Fisher's talks Appalachian State game

Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher discussed his sixth ranked program's loss to Sun Belt foe Appalachian State. He noted indicated that center Bryce Foster would be back for next week's game versus Miami and didn't rule out that there that there would be any changes at quarterback or the offensive line before the Aggies take on Miami next weekend in a night game from Kyle Field.
BOONE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Frank
247Sports

PHOTOS: Recruits at the Notre Dame - Marshall game

There were plenty of recruits on campus in South Bend for Saturday's Notre Dame football game against Marshall. Four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen, four-star cornerback Christian Gray, two class of 2023 commits, a top running back / receiver target this cycle in Jeremiyah Love, and four-star offensive lineman Peter Jones, a 2024 commit for the Irish, were all on campus.
HUNTINGTON, WV
247Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
NFL
247Sports

Drake Powell: My Carolina Decision is All About Family

Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Podcast#Jersey#Hoosier Hysterics#The Los Angeles Clippers
247Sports

Photos: Alabama notches hard-fought win at Texas

Alabama edged out the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon in Austin, 20-19, on a late field goal, propelling the Crimson Tide to 2-0 on the season, and notching a hard-fought road win on their belt. Here are some of the photos from the game, courtesy of Alabama. Not a VIP...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2

College football's latest AP Top 25 rankings after Week 2 are sure to a take major turn on Sunday following an unexpected rash of results involving teams near the top of the poll. Appalachian State's shocking win over Texas A&M coupled with Notre Dame's surprising home loss to Marshall will send the top 10 into a tizzy after both 20-point favorites — and College Football Playoff hopefuls — struggled.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BlueDevilCountry

Bluebloods chasing son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior combo guard Dylan Harper revealed his Duke basketball offer on Aug. 1 and expressed sincere appreciation for it. Around the same time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound five-star noted his strong relationship with the coaches in Durham and told On3's Jamie Shaw that he plans to ...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

PODCAST: Initial thoughts from ECU's first win of 2022

East Carolina recorded its first win of the season over Old Dominion, 39-21, on Saturday. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe breaks down the big takeaways from the game. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. This is a podcast centered around East...
GREENVILLE, NC
NBC Sports

Shaq says Westbrook was “showing too much respect” last season

In an interview with Bill DiFilippo of Uproxx Sports, Shaquille O’Neal said he thinks Russell Westbrook was “showing too much respect” last season while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis:. “He was just being too nice. I don’t know the relationship between him and LeBron, but...
NBA
theScore

Basketball HOF induction roundup: Speeches from 2022 class

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed its class of 2022 on Saturday. Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, and George Karl were among the notable enshrinees in Springfield. Manu Ginobili. The headliner of Saturday's ceremony, the Argentinian-born Ginobili won four NBA championships with the dynastic San Antonio Spurs...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy