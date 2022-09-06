ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

For Indigenous Alaskans, congressional election brings flood of emotions, online and off

By Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
alaskapublic.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Kymberlyak
4d ago

Save Alaska!!! Dems aren’t in it for our best interest!

Reply
10
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Dunleavy campaign responds to APOC complaint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Wednesday, two watchdog groups filed a complaint with the Alaska Public Offices Commission alleging that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign for reelection had committed “unprecedented violations of Alaska’s campaign finance laws.”. Dunleavy’s campaign has since responded to the complaint. “In response to...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles

In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

In Race to be Alaska’s Governor, Walker Stands Tall

As someone who’s passionate about serving Alaska, but loathes the divisiveness that accompanies campaign season, I rarely endorse candidates. But this year’s race for Governor is so important that I feel I owe it to my district and state to encourage Alaskans to support Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas in the November election.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Y-K Delta leaders celebrate Peltola’s congressional victory

Kwethluk Elder John W. Andrew saw the news of Democrat Mary Peltola’s win in Alaska’s U.S. House special election in his email on the night of Aug. 31. “It gave me indescribable joy,” Andrew said. The 77-year-old is a member of The Organized Village of Kwethluk. The...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Anchorage, AK
Society
Local
Alaska Society
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Unalakleet, AK
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
City
Nome, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
Anchorage, AK
Elections
City
Bethel, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Online Checkbook Act becomes law

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - SB25, The Alaska Online Checkbook Act, became law last week. Last legislative session, Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski, passed unanimously in both chambers of the legislature. According to a release, the bill establishes a searchable online database so the public can easily view details on state government spending and revenues.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business. “We’re agreeing on 70,80% of things,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Captain Maurice Hughes promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Within the Department of Public Safety a historic promotion has been made. On Wednesday, August 31, the State of Alaska announced two leadership changes to the Department of Public Safety. Captain Maurice Hughes was promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers and Bryan Barlow took over Leon Morgan’s role as Deputy Commissioner after Morgan announced his retirement. The department changes went into effect on September 1, 2022.
FAIRBANKS, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Nick Begich
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor announces 2022 PFD amount

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the dollar figure for the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend from Three Bears in Palmer. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. In May, the Legislature passed a “compromise”...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Election Local#Emotion#Racism#Alaska Native#Inupiaq
alaskasnewssource.com

Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kbbi.org

Alaska mariculture wins $49 million

A coalition of Alaska organizations and agencies won $49 million to grow the state’s mariculture industry over the next five years, the White House announced Friday. Mariculture is the farming and enhancement of seaweed and shellfish, and it’s picking up steam in Alaska. While the industry is still somewhat in its infancy, proponents say the state — with its thousands of miles of coastline — has the potential to become a leader in the industry.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
youralaskalink.com

Alaskans React to Both Republicans Staying in House Race

Added by atagliaferri on September 6, 2022. We’ll begin today with what’s still the big topic here in Alaska for election 2022, now that we know the two top republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich will stay in the race, the question remains how will voters rank candidates on November 8th. Your Alaska Link’s Ian Stewart talked with some voters today.
ALASKA STATE
Delta Discovery

State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 15 – 24

Charlene Beaver, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Solomon Olick, 29 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Roger Duncan, 49 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 21 Days. Lucille M. Valadez, 36 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob. Moxie Alexie Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. Andrew David Alexie, 43...
BETHEL, AK
alaskamagazine.com

Great Land, Great Restaurants

Alaska has gained quite the reputation among foodies—and deservedly so. Using the best of what Alaska has to offer, the state’s chefs, bakers, and restaurateurs have added a distinctly northern twist to their food service. Fresh Alaskan seafood is always a featured ingredient; game may be on the menu, too, as available. Locally grown produce, such as berries and vegetables that do well in Alaska’s northern climate, are used whenever possible. And a tempting assortment of homemade treats for dessert is meant to warm the heart as well as fill the stomach.
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report September 8, 2022

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLL’s Sabine Poux reports on mapping Alaska streams, and that Alaska mariculture will be getting a 49 million dollar federal boost.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy