CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Charlotte volleyball fell behind host Virginia 2-0 before rallying back and forcing Virginia to the brink in a wild 3-2 (22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 14-16) defeat to the Cavaliers on Friday night. Emani' Foster was dominate again posting a match-high 24 kills hitting .305 in the loss. Both teams will battle it out again on Saturday afternoon with first serve set for 3:00 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO