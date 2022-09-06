Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Induct 5 Local Legends Into Civic Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will induct five area leaders into its Civic Hall of Fame next month in honor of their long-term contributions to the development of Tuscaloosa County. The five 2022 honorees were nominated by organizations, businesses and citizens, and then selected by a committee. According...
Tuscaloosa City Schools, Townsquare Media Announces Student of Character Program
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system has launched an initiative to honor students of character at their 21 schools through a new partnership with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The news came during a ceremony Tuesday evening to honor three Tuscaloosa City Schools that were awarded the "National School of Character" distinction in May.
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise
Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
Stillman College’s First Woman President Announces 2023 Retirement
Cynthia Warrick, the first woman to serve as president at Stillman College, announced her 2023 retirement Thursday after leading the institution for more than five years. Warrick was first named interim president at Stillman in January 2017 after her predecessor Peter Millet left the role to take a job in Tennesee.
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
City of Northport Weighing Increasing Water, Sewer and Garbage Bills
Leaders in Northport City Hall are considering hiking up fees the city charges to provide water, sewer and garbage services, which will lead to larger utility bills for all residents in the new year. The city council introduced a measure in a meeting Thursday that would increase administrative fees on...
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
On a weekend when most West Alabama high school football games were moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather, here’s a look at what happened on the field including a few Birmingham area games of interest. In Friday action, McAdory pummeled Paul W. Bryant 46-19 in...
Tuscaloosa Bar Helping Non-Profits With Monthly ‘Cocktail for a Cause’
Downtown Tuscaloosa's Session Cocktails is raising awareness and funding for a different nonprofit organization each month through its 'Cocktail for a Cause' initiative, with Habitat for Humanity receiving the help this month. The practice of helping area agencies has been in place since Session first opened in 2019, but was...
Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student
According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
Tuscaloosa Police: 22 Guns Stolen From Vehicles Since August 1st
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is urging residents and visitors to make sure their car doors are locked after 22 firearms were stolen from parked vehicles in the month of August alone. In a short video Reel posted to the department's Facebook Wednesday, police said TPD has received reports of 79...
Alabama Escapes The Lonestar State With Second Win of 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) went on the road and edged out the Texas Longhorns (1-1) 20-19 in a marquee Week 2 matchup. Alabama maintained its streak of non-conference regular season wins (54) despite being called for the most penalties in a game in the Nick Saban era (15). "Well...
Patriots Push Past Choctaws in Regional Thriller
In a rare edition of Thursday Night Lights, the American Christian Academy Patriots beat the Bibb County Choctaws 20-13, to take the top spot in the 4A, Region 3 rankings. American Christian Academy got on the board first with a 22-yard kick from DJ Daly after Patriots defensive back Davis Dare picked off Bibb County on the opening drive of the game.
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 34-Unit Northriver Condo Development
The City of Tuscaloosa approved a developer's plans to bring 34 condominium units, a new restaurant and a marina with a mercantile store to the Northriver Yacht Club at their meeting Tuesday night. The developer, NRYC Holding, LLC, is seeking to build the condo complex on the banks of Lake...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
Death Investigation Underway in Demopolis After Rail Crew Finds Body
A death investigation is underway in Demopolis, Alabama after a worker spotted a body floating in the water under a railroad trestle there Tuesday afternoon. Police in Demopolis confirmed the news to the Thread, which was first reported by the West Alabama Watchman. A DPD spokesperson said the body was...
