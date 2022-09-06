ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Burien officers shoot, kill suspect in domestic disturbance

BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien police officer shot and killed a suspect early Friday morning that was believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. Officers from the Burien Police Department were called Friday just before 5:45 a.m. to an apartment at 12438 Roseburg Avenue South in Burien. The initial call was from a domestic disturbance with gunshots heard, but deputies did not find anyone in the area.
Hit and run results in multiple cars damaged and injuries

A multiple vehicle hit and run happened around 8:15 near the intersection of California Ave SW and SW Admiral Way in West Seattle Friday night. At least four cars were damaged. A red sedan struck three vehicles resulting in injuries.The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot running westbound on Admiral Way. The accident blocked traffic on Calfornia Ave.
capitolhillseattle.com

Small power outage follows 18th Ave E garage fire

Seattle Fire quickly knocked down a garage fire in the 300 block of 18th Ave E Sunday morning. There were also downed wires reported and a small power outage in the area. Crews responded just after 7 AM to the detached garage and began efforts to protect surrounding houses and structures, SFD reports.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
ORTING, WA
Chronicle

Two Injured in Wednesday Night Crash North of Castle Rock

Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.
CASTLE ROCK, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
RENTON, WA

