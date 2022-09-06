Read full article on original website
Tacoma police searching for man who attempted to steal from ATM
The Tacoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to steal from an ATM earlier this month. According to CrimeStoppers Tacoma/Pierce County, on Sept. 1, the man used a torch to try and break into an ATM at the Wells Fargo at 5245 Pacific Ave.
Burien officers shoot, kill suspect in domestic disturbance
BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien police officer shot and killed a suspect early Friday morning that was believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. Officers from the Burien Police Department were called Friday just before 5:45 a.m. to an apartment at 12438 Roseburg Avenue South in Burien. The initial call was from a domestic disturbance with gunshots heard, but deputies did not find anyone in the area.
Chronicle
Three Killed in Two Crashes on Interstate 5; One Man Suspected of Vehicular Homicide
A 59-year-old Seattle man was suspected of vehicular homicide in a crash on Interstate 5 that killed two people, in one of two fatal crashes reported overnight on the freeway, according to the Washington State Patrol. The double-fatal crash was reported at 10:47 p.m. Friday on northbound I-5 near Interstate...
westsideseattle.com
Hit and run results in multiple cars damaged and injuries
A multiple vehicle hit and run happened around 8:15 near the intersection of California Ave SW and SW Admiral Way in West Seattle Friday night. At least four cars were damaged. A red sedan struck three vehicles resulting in injuries.The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot running westbound on Admiral Way. The accident blocked traffic on Calfornia Ave.
capitolhillseattle.com
Long standoff in search for suspect appears to turn up empty after Bellevue Ave stabbing — UPDATE: One arrest
Police were searching for two suspects overnight after a stabbing late Thursday in the 1700 block of Bellevue Ave. Police were called to the area of the City Market around 10:45 PM to a report of a fight and a man stabbed in the assault. According to East Precinct radio...
q13fox.com
WSP: Man caused hit-and-run crash, another crash evading police, carjacked victim and crashed again
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State troopers arrested a man they say caused several DUI hit-and-run car crashes—one injuring a pregnant woman—then carjacked someone to keep evading police. According to Trooper Jacob Kennett, Snohomish County deputies were called to a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday evening. Authorities say the...
Burglary suspect arrested after police say over 30K stolen from Olympia businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia police said a suspect has been arrested after an estimated $33,000 worth of items were stolen from two downtown businesses. Police said they recovered clothing, items worn by the suspect during two burglaries, drugs, a 9 mm gun and two ballistic vests after obtaining a search warrant.
capitolhillseattle.com
Small power outage follows 18th Ave E garage fire
Seattle Fire quickly knocked down a garage fire in the 300 block of 18th Ave E Sunday morning. There were also downed wires reported and a small power outage in the area. Crews responded just after 7 AM to the detached garage and began efforts to protect surrounding houses and structures, SFD reports.
Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
Chronicle
Two Injured in Wednesday Night Crash North of Castle Rock
Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock. At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.
Second person arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police said a second suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with a homicide in July. Police said they arrested a 24-year-old woman and booked her into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder. Last month, a 25-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat
AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
Man fatally shoots person trying to break into his SeaTac apartment, deputies say
SEATAC, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man shot and killed a person trying to break into his apartment in SeaTac. The shooting happened at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 16700 block on 31st Avenue South. Investigators said the man reported that someone was trying to break into...
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
nypressnews.com
Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl
A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma...
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
q13fox.com
Detectives seeking info on missing Seattle woman after her remains were found in Snohomish County
SEATTLE - Seattle Police detectives are looking for information that could better help piece together what happened to a Seattle woman before she went missing in 1990 and what led up to her death. In March of this year, human remains were found in a remote wilderness area in Snohomish...
