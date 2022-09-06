BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien police officer shot and killed a suspect early Friday morning that was believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. Officers from the Burien Police Department were called Friday just before 5:45 a.m. to an apartment at 12438 Roseburg Avenue South in Burien. The initial call was from a domestic disturbance with gunshots heard, but deputies did not find anyone in the area.

BURIEN, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO