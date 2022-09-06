ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cinch Home Warranty Review | Home Warranties

By Aja McClanahan, Marcela Otero Costa
Money
Money
 5 days ago
A home warranty can help with the maintenance and repairs of certain appliances in your home. Contrary to what you might expect, even the best home insurance companies won’t cover this type of repairs. Home warranty service contracts typically come with a monthly or annual premium and last for a fixed amount of time.

A home warranty can be a more economical way to maintain your home’s appliances. It may even help you avoid having to take out a home improvement loan to cover big-tickets items that break down in your home.

Table of Content

Cinch Home Services Overview

Cinch is a home warranty company that offers several protection plan options, grants access to a nationwide network of service professionals and guarantees the workmanship of all repairs for 180 days.

Pros

  • Three services packages and deductible amounts to choose from
  • 180-day workmanship guarantee
  • Unknown pre-existing conditions, rust and corrosion are covered

Cons

  • Online reviews indicate the company may have trouble responding to service requests in a timely manner
  • Limitations and exceptions apply
  • Service call fees are between $100-$150, higher than the industry average

Below, we’ll take a deeper look at Cinch’s plans to help you decide if this particular home warranty service could work for you.

Cinch Home Warranty Services

Cinch is a home warranty company that offers three coverage plans. The company is based in Boca Raton, Florida, but offers its services in 48 states (unavailable in Alaska and Hawaii).

What Cinch offers

Cinch offers three different warranty protection plans for home appliances and systems which all come with a workmanship guarantee. Cinch’s protection plans cover the following types of property:

  • Single-family residences
  • Condominiums
  • Townhomes
  • Modular homes
  • Manufactured homes anchored to a permanent foundation

The company’s three coverage options are:

  • The Appliance Plan
  • The Home Systems Plan
  • The Complete Home Plan

The Appliance Plan

Cinch’s appliance warranty plan is the least expensive of the three and covers only household appliances. The monthly service fee starts at $27.99, depending on where the property is located. This plan covers the following appliances:

  • Wall ovens
  • Ranges
  • Microwaves
  • Refrigerators
  • Cooktops
  • Ice makers (freestanding)
  • Dishwashers
  • Range exhaust hoods
  • Clothes washers and clothes dryers
  • Built-in food centers
  • Water sensor
  • Trash compactors
  • Freestanding ice makers

The Home Systems Plan

As the name suggests, this plan covers built-in home systems — or non-appliances only. This includes systems such as plumbing or heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). The monthly service fee for this plan starts at $32.99.

Bear in mind that the home systems warranty plan may have exclusions for some components that are not considered appliances. Consider checking your service contract to find out exactly what this plan covers. Coverage includes:

  • Attic and ceiling fans
  • Plumbing
  • Toilets
  • Doorbells
  • Garbage disposals
  • Built-in whirlpool or jetted tubs
  • Sump pumps
  • Water heaters
  • Electrical systems
  • Smoke detectors
  • Water dispensers
  • Air conditioners (ductwork included)
  • Central vacuum systems
  • Heating system (ductwork included)
  • Garage door openers

The Complete Home Plan

Cinch’s Complete Home warranty plan covers all components included in the Appliance and Home Systems plans with additional benefits. The plan’s monthly service fee starts at $39.99.

For instance, the monthly service fee for a 2,345 square-foot home in Austin, Texas amounts to around $68 (at the lowest fee level).

You may qualify for a homeowners insurance deductible reimbursement of up to $500 and sump pump coverage with this home protection plan.

The company also offers additional optional coverage options as part of its premier upgrade package:

  • Well pumps
  • Septic systems or septic tanks
  • Pools (with heaters included)
  • Spas (with heaters included)
  • Pool with spa

Some limitations and exceptions apply. You can choose from a deductible of $100, $125 or $150, which will determine the cost of your monthly premium. Additionally, after your first payment, Cinch’s plans include a $50 Green Reward to make energy-efficient upgrades. And the company also includes a $25 credit towards a water filter or A/C.

Cinch Home warranty has a claims cap on each home appliance or built-in system. For instance, the maximum amount you can claim for ACs is $1,000; home heating systems cap at $1,500. Cinch doesn’t accept liability claims of over $2,000 per incident for repairing kitchen appliances.

Remember to read the home service agreement to understand the exact terms of your coverage. Doing so will help you understand your benefits and other pertinent information, like what voids a home warranty.

What Cinch doesn’t offer

Cinch’s home warranty doesn’t offer coverage for:

  • Chimneys, vents and exhaust lines
  • Neglect or misuse of home appliances and systems
  • Damages from excess water pressure
  • Damages caused by pets, pests or natural disasters like floods
  • Any damages from remodeling or unauthorized repairs
  • Missing equipment or parts
  • Issues to do with mold, fungus or wet/dry rot
  • Removing asbestos or other hazardous material

Keep in mind that Cinch doesn’t offer services to tenant-occupied properties or units.

Cinch’s Credentials

Cinch Home Services was formerly Cross Country Home Services. The company changed its name in October 2019 to rebrand and improve its service. The organization has more than 40 years of experience in the home warranty industry, making them one of the most experienced home warranty companies nationwide. Cinch is also a fast-growing company, with almost a million customers across the country and responding to more than a million service requests every year.

Awards and certifications

Cinch is accredited by ConsumerAffairs and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company is also the winner of 41 Stevie awards for excellence in sales and customer service. Other accolades include:

  • The South Florida Good to Great Award
  • SFBJ’s Fastest Growing Companies Award
  • Top 100 Private Company Award
  • America’s Fastest Growing Private Company Award

Regulatory or legal actions

As of this writing, we found that no legal or regulatory actions have been taken against Cinch.

Although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

Cinch Accessibility

Cinch has a nationwide network of service providers spread out across the US. You can access its services by filling a claim online or via phone call. The company is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Availability

You can sign up for Cinch in all states in the US, except Alaska and Hawaii.

Contact information

Cinch is accessible 24/7 by phone at 855-435-0489 or email at info@cinchhs.com. You can also access the company online or get a quote by completing a quick form on its website, Cinchhomeservices.com. To contact its customer support department, call (844) 627-6003 between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

User experience

Cinch clients can get quotes and request services directly through the company’s website. Clients who register for online access can also manage requests, their claims process and other account features on Cinch’s website.

Limitations

Cinch typically responds to claims requests in 48 hours.

Cinch’s Customer Satisfaction

Customer complaints

Cinch is an accredited Better Business Bureau member with a B rating. Cinch Home Services reviews are generally positive. However, some customers do cite common issues like technicians failing to show up or repair appliances properly. Others have experienced problems with claims payments and long waiting periods for appliance replacements and repairs.

Third-party ratings

We were only able to track down two sites with reviews for Cinch’s services. Their ratings are:

  1. Better Business Bureau - BBB rating of 1.12 out of 5 stars
  2. Trustpilot - 2.9 out of 5 stars

Cinch Home Warranty FAQ

What is the Cinch Home Warranty Plan?

The Cinch Home Warranty Plan is a warranty that covers home appliances and built-in systems by providing on-demand repair services.

How long has Cinch Home Warranty been in business?

What is the Cost of a Cinch Home Warranty?

How We Evaluated Cinch’s Home Warranty Service

We based the methodology for our Cinch Home Warranty review on numerous factors. Using publicly available information on third-party sources and the company’s own website, we considered response times ane emergency availability key elements. Coverage limits were also important, of course.

Additionally, as cost is a big consideration as well, we looked into monthly costs and whether there was flexibility in fees or deductibles.

Lastly, we researched consumer review websites such as the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot, consumer advocacy sites such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the relevant industry watchdog reports.

Summary of Money’s Cinch Review

Cinch offers a straightforward home warranty product with plenty of service options and add-ons to meet any homeowner’s budget. We like the fact that they cover some pre-existing conditions, have a 180-day workmanship guarantee and have a discount program, should you buy a brand new appliance.

The online reviews for the company do raise some concerns about the quality of its service. However, we understand that disgruntled reviewers tend to outweigh satisfied ones, which could slightly skew overall ratings. We suggest you compare a few options in your search for the best home warranty company and then choose the one that works best for you.

Comments / 0

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

Money

