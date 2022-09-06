ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas woman hospitalized after stabbing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 6:30 pm, Sept. 7, police were dispatched to a stabbing in the 1300 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders located a 42-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries to her back torso area. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
KSN News

Wichita man arrested after threatening another man with realistic BB gun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man from Wichita has been arrested after threatening another man with a realistic BB gun. Sergio Williams, 33, of Wichita, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, possession of meth and possession of K2. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), on Wednesday, Sept. 7, around 3:30 p.m., officers received […]
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Police investigating Wichita club stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police need help in finding the person who stabbed a man outside a south Wichita nightclub. The owner of El Faro Rojo near Broadway and Lincoln says he doesn't have trouble inside his club. "Pretty nice,” he said. “Nobody make a problem.”. However, there...
classiccountry1070.com

Info sought in south Wichita stabbing

Crime Stoppers is asking for information regarding a stabbing at club in south Wichita. On August 13, a 55-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 1000 block of South Broadway. He was hospitalized with a serious injury but has since been released. Witnesses at the scene said a...
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas girl disappeared 21-years ago this week

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are seeking to bring awareness to the case of Jaquilla Scales, who has been missing since 2001. This week marked 21 years since her disappearance, largely overshadowed by the news of the attacks on the twin towers on 9/11. Jaquilla was four years old...
KAKE TV

Police identify man killed in south Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police say a 47-year-old man who died in a south Wichita crash on Monday may have intentionally driven into a bridge pillar. The accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday on Pawnee under the I-135 bridge. Officers found Jeramie Santee unconscious and not breathing. He died at the scen.
KAKE TV

Police arrest 3 after beauty store theft, find drugs and gambling machines

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested three men suspected of stealing over $1,000 worth of products from a beauty store on Thursday. Just after 6 p.m. officers responded to reports of three men stealing from a beauty supply store before escaping in a gold SUV. The SUV was found in the 1600 block of S. Ida where authorities observed men who matched the thieves' descriptions leaving the vehicle. They walked to a smoke shop on E. Harry where police were able to arrest them.
classiccountry1070.com

One dead in north Wichita crash

An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
KAKE TV

Deadly accident claims one in Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
KSN News

Remembering the Enigma nightclub shooting 1 year later

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – One year ago, shots rang out outside an Old Town nightclub, killing one and leaving half a dozen others hurt. In the days after many called on police and club owners to increase security. Staff at a nightclub in the area shared they have added metal detectors and safety is a […]
KSN News

Update: Fatal crash victim identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
classiccountry1070.com

Woman stabbed at south Wichita park

A 43-year-old man is in jail for a stabbing at a south Wichita park. Officers were called to Lincoln Park, near Broadway and Lincoln, around 6:20 Wednesday evening. They found a 42-year-old woman with injuries to her back and torso. She was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.
KSN News

Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney. The […]
