How a passion project founded by two former Stanford swimmers revolutionized the athletic gear industry. These days in Austin, if you find yourself at a local bike race, you’ll see many of the participants sporting ROKA sunglasses. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a cycling team that doesn’t wear ROKA. It’s hard to believe that ROKA began as a hobby project — not to revolutionize the eyewear industry — to create a better wetsuit for personal use.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO