Aiken, SC

City Am has record field, play begins this weekend

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
Brian Quackenbush, left, pictured with Jim McNair, Jr., will defend his title at the City of Aiken Amateur Championship after setting records for 36-hole score and margin of victory in last year's win.

Jim McNair, Jr. and his team had a vision for the future of the City of Aiken Amateur Championship, making the golf tournament more of a statewide championship.

They put that plan into action in 2020, attracting a record field of 115 players and producing a fitting champion in Barnwell's David Lott.

That record lasted all of a year, as more players from the rest of the CSRA and state signed up to make a field of 121.

This year's tournament is following that trajectory into its 13th edition, which tees off this weekend at The Aiken Golf Club.

"We have our largest field we've ever had. We've got 126 players, and we actually have some alternates," McNair said. "We had to cut (registration) off. I've noticed this year that the word's starting to spread farther around the state."

McNair said this year's field has in the neighborhood of 40 to 50 first-time participants, and they will be joined by so many familiar faces gunning for the city championship.

One of those is defending champion Brian Quackenbush, who set Regular division records a year ago with his 36-hole score of 130 and 10-shot victory. That was Quackenbush's second win in the City Am (the other in 2012), and he'll be considered among the favorites along with five-time champion Patrick Cunning and 2020 champ Lott.

"It should be a shootout this year," McNair said. "It should be fun."

It's not just the Regular division that's increased in size - so, too, have the Senior, Super Senior and Ladies divisions, and this year there will be a Legends division.

"I think it makes for a more diverse field," McNair said. "We've got more ladies playing, and it's actually spread across all of the divisions, which is great."

The Ladies division has belonged to Brooke Hutto for the last four years, including her course-record performance in 2019, and it's strengthened this year by the addition of South Carolina Women's Open champion Skye Two Hawks Skenandore.

Joining Quackenbush and Hutto as champions last year were Richard Anaclerio (Junior), Wayne McKenney (Senior), James Morrow (Super Senior) and Dick Korzen (Legends).

Players won't be faced with as firm of a challenge this year due to recent rains, McNair said, but the flip side of having softer, slower greens is that the rough will be much more difficult for those who stray from the fairway.

Players will be flighted after Saturday's first round based on their scores, and champions will be crowned following Sunday's final round.

