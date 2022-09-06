Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
This Small Texas Suburb is One of The 10 Richest Cities in America
When a state like Texas attracts the amount of business to it like it does, it makes sense that at least one of the ten richest cities in America would be here. And this uber-rich town outside of Dallas, TX, has also produced a couple of or our era's most dominant athletes.
Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Admission On Texas' Heartbreaking Loss To Alabama
Texas fell short in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. However, there's still some optimism the Longhorns can have a good season. At least Matthew McConaughey thinks so. The well-known actor and Texas football diehard has a message for the Longhorns...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
A Fair, Car Show, Art Show, Triathlon And More Happening This Weekend In East Texas
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and I'm sure the question is going to come up, if it hasn't already, "what are we going to do this weekend?" There are plenty of activities and events taking place this weekend throughout East Texas. Looking at the forecast, it appears as...
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
Click2Houston.com
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
What’s That Smell? Texas Skunk Sightings On The Rise
Fall is approaching and that means the start of a lot of things: football, Fair season, Pumpkin Flavored everything, light coats and more. The "more" is something you'll probably "smell in the air" and when you smell it you will KNOW what it is....The skunks are coming back out. Get...
2 $200,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in San Antonio & near Corpus Christi
What a Labor Day Weekend victory for two residents of the Lone Star State as some jackpot-winning money will soon be landing in their pockets.
How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas
Football season is here and getting some more gear to support your favorite team can be expensive but it seems someone in Central Texas who may or may not love the Longhorns could soon boost their closet with some more burnt orange after a solid win from the Texas Lottery.
epbusinessjournal.com
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke hope to define the election on issues viewed as favorable to their own parties. “Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
WATCH: Creepy Predators Love Target Stores, Women Share Their Stories
It's an unfortunate reality that we have to stay aware of our surroundings at all times--even in some of the places where we tend to feel safest. But we do. Stalking, creeping, and even human trafficking can take place even in broad daylight and in populated areas right here in East Texas--if we're not careful.
Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges
When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".
101.5 KNUE
