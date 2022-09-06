ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
City
Houston, TX
City
Lincoln, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Real Estate
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Houston, TX
Business
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Business
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Click2Houston.com

Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Football Stadiums#New York City#Business Industry#Linus Business#This Austin Super Tower#Tx#The Independent#The Jpmorgan Chase Tower#The Live Music Capital#Austonia Com
101.5 KNUE

What’s That Smell? Texas Skunk Sightings On The Rise

Fall is approaching and that means the start of a lot of things: football, Fair season, Pumpkin Flavored everything, light coats and more. The "more" is something you'll probably "smell in the air" and when you smell it you will KNOW what it is....The skunks are coming back out. Get...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

How does Texas' '3 strikes' rule work?

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Court records show that the man charged with murder after a deadly car crash in Galveston had been paroled just hours beforehand after serving a portion of his jail time for his third DWI conviction. Galveston police said they think alcohol played a factor in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
epbusinessjournal.com

Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting

Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke hope to define the election on issues viewed as favorable to their own parties. “Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy