Vols set to host Ohio State in top 25 matchup

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NMvN_0hkV5Rpc00

No. 17 Tennessee opened its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 with the Vols’ annual Old Boys game.

The Vols (0-0) will kick off its regular-season schedule Saturday at Tennessee Rugby Park against No. 6 Ohio State (1-0). Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT.

Ohio State opened its 2022 regular season Sept. 2, defeating No. 18 Notre Dame, 39-14.

Tennessee enters regular-season play having not lost a game in 15s competition since Nov. 23, 2019. Tennessee won the 2021 USA Rugby Division I national championship.

Alex Goff of the Goff Rugby Report released Division I men’s rugby rankings ahead of Week 2 games.

Tennessee remains ranked No. 17. The Buckeyes remain ranked No. 6 after defeating Notre Dame.

