The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
WASHINGTON, DC
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Happy with His Decision to Re-Sign with LA

Clayton Kershaw’s 2021 season ended abruptly and with great uncertainty. When he walked off the mound with an elbow injury on October 1, there was a very real possibility it would be his last time on the field in a Dodger uniform. He was in the last year of his contract, his health was suddenly a huge question mark, and his hometown Rangers were likely to pursue him in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton Kershaw
Freddie Freeman
Cody Bellinger
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 279 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .258 batting average with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
San Francisco Giants
Chicago Cubs
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Sportico

L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Mulling Bid for the Angels

The billionaire businessman and Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is exploring a bid for the Los Angeles Angels, according to two people familiar with the matter. He has been a minority owner of the Los Angles Lakers since 2010 but would increase his prominence on the sports scene—locally and nationally— with this splashy purchase.   Soon-Shiong, 70, has a net worth of $8.94 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He couldn’t be reached for comment. Galatioto Sports Partners, which has been retained by the MLB club, declined to comment.   This isn’t the first time Soon-Shiong has been interested in investing...
