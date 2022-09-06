ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise

Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
