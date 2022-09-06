Read full article on original website
Related
Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Induct 5 Local Legends Into Civic Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will induct five area leaders into its Civic Hall of Fame next month in honor of their long-term contributions to the development of Tuscaloosa County. The five 2022 honorees were nominated by organizations, businesses and citizens, and then selected by a committee. According...
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Tuscaloosa City Schools, Townsquare Media Announces Student of Character Program
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system has launched an initiative to honor students of character at their 21 schools through a new partnership with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The news came during a ceremony Tuesday evening to honor three Tuscaloosa City Schools that were awarded the "National School of Character" distinction in May.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise
Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
Stillman College’s First Woman President Announces 2023 Retirement
Cynthia Warrick, the first woman to serve as president at Stillman College, announced her 2023 retirement Thursday after leading the institution for more than five years. Warrick was first named interim president at Stillman in January 2017 after her predecessor Peter Millet left the role to take a job in Tennesee.
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
Tuscaloosa Academy Beats Greene County Decisively on Homecoming Night
On homecoming night, the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights sent their fans home with a win over the Greene County Tigers. The final score was 26-16 but the score does not tell the whole story. The Knights were in control the entire game, but the Tigers scored a few times late to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
City of Northport Weighing Increasing Water, Sewer and Garbage Bills
Leaders in Northport City Hall are considering hiking up fees the city charges to provide water, sewer and garbage services, which will lead to larger utility bills for all residents in the new year. The city council introduced a measure in a meeting Thursday that would increase administrative fees on...
Tuscaloosa Bar Helping Non-Profits With Monthly ‘Cocktail for a Cause’
Downtown Tuscaloosa's Session Cocktails is raising awareness and funding for a different nonprofit organization each month through its 'Cocktail for a Cause' initiative, with Habitat for Humanity receiving the help this month. The practice of helping area agencies has been in place since Session first opened in 2019, but was...
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patriots Push Past Choctaws in Regional Thriller
In a rare edition of Thursday Night Lights, the American Christian Academy Patriots beat the Bibb County Choctaws 20-13, to take the top spot in the 4A, Region 3 rankings. American Christian Academy got on the board first with a 22-yard kick from DJ Daly after Patriots defensive back Davis Dare picked off Bibb County on the opening drive of the game.
Alabama Escapes The Lonestar State With Second Win of 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) went on the road and edged out the Texas Longhorns (1-1) 20-19 in a marquee Week 2 matchup. Alabama maintained its streak of non-conference regular season wins (54) despite being called for the most penalties in a game in the Nick Saban era (15). "Well...
KEM Visits the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Take a look at some photos from the KEM concert in Tuscaloosa, AL last night!
Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student
According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
Tuscaloosa Brewery Pays Homage to Saban, Schwarzenegger and Will Anderson in New Chalk Art
Many already know the Crimson Tide's star senior linebacker Will Anderson as 'the Terminator,' but the defensive powerhouse is playing the role of another Arnold Schwarzenegger character in new art unveiled Friday. At Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing Company, artist Rich Marcks's tradition has long been to marry Bama football and...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
Hewitt-Trussville Dominates Tuscaloosa County 35-7
The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats dropped their first game of the year, losing in convincing fashion to the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, 35-7. While the score does not tell the full story of the game, it does point toward a County team that still has a ways to go before truly competing in its powerhouse filled region.
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0