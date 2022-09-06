Read full article on original website
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Kent State has Sooners’ number early
Oklahoma football likes to run a fast-paced offense under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, but the Sooners found things slow going for nearly the entire first half against Kent State on Saturday. The final score of 33-3 was not indicative of how mightily the Sooners struggled in the opening half.
3 Sooner Takeaways: 'The Waiting' Was The Hardest Part
The Oklahoma Sooners offense came alive late in the second quarter turning a sleepy 3-0 deficit into a 33-3 win over Kent State in Norman Saturday night. With apologies to the late, great Tom Petty, "the waiting" was indeed the hardest part. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel found Marvin Mims Jr. three...
Sooners Freshman Earns Adrian Peterson Reference From Venables
Plenty of Oklahoma Sooners saw game action in the Sept. 3 win over UTEP, nearly 70 players by Brent Venables' count. It's possible that as many see action Saturday against Kent State. The Sooners are nearly a five-touchdown favorite over the Golden Flashes. But one of the most exciting moments...
Oklahoma Hosting a Number of Talented Recruits for Kent State This Weekend
The Sooners are continuing to make moves on the recruiting trail after a strong summer haul.
stormininnorman.com
3 pros and 3 cons from OU VS UTEP
The off-season of 2022 was filled with the most uncertainty that the Oklahoma football program had experienced before the hiring of Bob Stoops in 1999. There was an abundance of speculation about just what new HC Bret Venables would do with the Sooners program after Lincoln Riley headed off to “greener pastures,” leaving the cabinet fairly bare in the process.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: A look at future, past non-conference schedules
Oklahoma football has employed a clear scheduling philosophy. Since Athletics Director Joe Castiglione arrived on campus in 1998, the Sooners have typically played three non-conference games, including one “marquee name” program, plus one or two mid-tier schools or a mid-tier team coupled with a small-conference or even FCS-level opponent.
CBS Sports
Watch Oklahoma vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Last Season Records: Oklahoma 11-2; Kent State 7-7 The Kent State Golden Flashes are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The night started off rough for the Golden Flashes last week, and...
Del City Stomps Midwest City, 41-0
The Del City Eagles are flying high after dominating Midwest City 41-0 Friday night. Del City moves to 3-0 on the year. The Midwest City Bombers fall to 0-2. Midwest City faces Putnam City North on September 16. Del City takes on East Central on September 23.
KFOR
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
Oklahoma Daily
City of Norman files brief in attempt to block approval of ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects
The City of Norman has filed a brief on Tuesday opposing the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s request that the Oklahoma Supreme Court approve a $500 million bond issue supporting ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike projects. Announced on Feb. 22, ACCESS Oklahoma is a 15-year, $5 billion infrastructure project that aims to update...
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
Person shot in Oklahoma City
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma family seeking answers after company loses dad’s body donated for medical research
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jesse Hall said his father had been ill, but when he passed away in September 2018, his death still came as a shock. - Advertisement - “My dad died so young and he was 63,” he said Wednesday in an interview with KFOR.
Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education
George Lang takes on Republican state supt candidate Ryan Walters' threats to take away teaching certificates of teachers he doesn't like. The post Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
