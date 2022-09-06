ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Kent State has Sooners’ number early

Oklahoma football likes to run a fast-paced offense under new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, but the Sooners found things slow going for nearly the entire first half against Kent State on Saturday. The final score of 33-3 was not indicative of how mightily the Sooners struggled in the opening half.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
stormininnorman.com

3 pros and 3 cons from OU VS UTEP

The off-season of 2022 was filled with the most uncertainty that the Oklahoma football program had experienced before the hiring of Bob Stoops in 1999. There was an abundance of speculation about just what new HC Bret Venables would do with the Sooners program after Lincoln Riley headed off to “greener pastures,” leaving the cabinet fairly bare in the process.
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: A look at future, past non-conference schedules

Oklahoma football has employed a clear scheduling philosophy. Since Athletics Director Joe Castiglione arrived on campus in 1998, the Sooners have typically played three non-conference games, including one “marquee name” program, plus one or two mid-tier schools or a mid-tier team coupled with a small-conference or even FCS-level opponent.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#American Football#College Football#Utep
KFOR

Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy