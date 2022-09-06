ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Falls to Idaho State

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Air Force volleyball team suffered its first loss of the 2022 campaign this morning (Sept 9), as it dropped a three-set decision to Idaho State in the opening contest of the CBU Volleyball Classic. The Falcons, now 6-1 on the year, fell to the Bengals in straight 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 sets during a neutral site matchup at Van Dyne Gym on the Cal Baptist campus.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

With new facility good to go, Pocatello is ready to host Twin Falls

Dre Contreras admits he felt nervous. When he took the field last week in Nampa, ready to guide his Pocatello team through its first drive against Ridgevue, he felt a little uncomfortable. He had broken his leg several months earlier, which kept him on the shelf most of the summer, and he hadn’t played in a game since last fall. Even Poky coach Dave Spillett wasn’t sure if Contreras should play. Spillett knew Contreras was all but ready, but in his head, he went back...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night: September 9th, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Week 3 in the High School Football season featured a family rivalry that lived up to the hype two teams taking control on brand new turf fields. Check out the latest episode of Sports Line Friday Night. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

EIRMC CEO takes new job in Jackson, Wyoming

IDAHO FALLS — The chief executive officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will be taking a new job in Jackson, Wyoming in January. Jeff Sollis has led EIRMC for the past five years and has been with the Idaho Falls hospital for nine. On Friday, St. John’s Health...
JACKSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Former local girls basketball coach faces 20 counts of rape

SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt, who was arrested on Sept. 2, has been charged with 20 counts of rape, court records show. Recently unsealed court records reveal more information about the charges Schvaneveldt faces after the Soda Springs Police Department announced his arrest and charges in a news release on Sept. 3. The police department said the charges against Schvaneveldt were...
SODA SPRINGS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6

A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance

In late June... a group of migrants set up camp at Idaho Falls Japanese Friendship gardens - one of the city's most visited areas along the greenbelt. Since then, city leadership has been working to find solutions to protect the civil liberties of people without homes while keeping Idaho Falls safe. The post Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes take issue with Pocatello's welcoming resolution

POCATELLO — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are calling into question what they describe as an “ironic” decision for the Pocatello City Council to recently pass a resolution reaffirming the Gate City as a welcoming and inclusive place to live. According to a Sept. 1 letter from Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small sent to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, current council members Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield and recently resigned council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens, the tribes say they have...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on September 6th, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck was travelling northbound attempting to enter the interstate on the Clark Street on-ramp. He swerved to avoid stopped traffic on the interstate, laid his bike down, and slid into a Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old female from Blackfoot. The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck woman injured in two-vehicle wreck

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Fort Hall, Idaho. A 26 year old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US Highway 91, near milepost 85. A 25 year old female from Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac. All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation

A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho

The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
MCCAMMON, ID

