goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Falls to Idaho State
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The Air Force volleyball team suffered its first loss of the 2022 campaign this morning (Sept 9), as it dropped a three-set decision to Idaho State in the opening contest of the CBU Volleyball Classic. The Falcons, now 6-1 on the year, fell to the Bengals in straight 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 sets during a neutral site matchup at Van Dyne Gym on the Cal Baptist campus.
CBS Sports
How to watch San Diego State vs. Idaho State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Idaho State 0-1; San Diego State 0-1 Last Season Records: San Diego State 12-2; Idaho State 1-10 The Idaho State Bengals watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Snapdragon Stadium.
Idaho8.com
Scott Berger and Skyline win 1st annual Berger Bowl 34-27 over Thunder Ridge
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The 1st Berger Bowl lived up to the hype Friday night, and Scott Berger's Skyline Grizzlies prevailed over Michael Berger's Thunder Ridge Titans 34-27. In a friendly rivalry, the on-field play was intense, with both teams trading scores in the 1st half. Tayvin Oswald sent a...
HS FB scores 9/9: Poky routs Twin Falls, Highland cruises past Century
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Pocatello 27, Twin Falls 7 Dre Contreras tossed two touchdowns and Ryken Echo Hawk ran for two for the Thunder, who improve to 2-1. Highland 28, Century 0 The Rams notch their first win of the season,...
With new facility good to go, Pocatello is ready to host Twin Falls
Dre Contreras admits he felt nervous. When he took the field last week in Nampa, ready to guide his Pocatello team through its first drive against Ridgevue, he felt a little uncomfortable. He had broken his leg several months earlier, which kept him on the shelf most of the summer, and he hadn’t played in a game since last fall. Even Poky coach Dave Spillett wasn’t sure if Contreras should play. Spillett knew Contreras was all but ready, but in his head, he went back...
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night: September 9th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Week 3 in the High School Football season featured a family rivalry that lived up to the hype two teams taking control on brand new turf fields. Check out the latest episode of Sports Line Friday Night. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE...
eastidahonews.com
EIRMC CEO takes new job in Jackson, Wyoming
IDAHO FALLS — The chief executive officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center will be taking a new job in Jackson, Wyoming in January. Jeff Sollis has led EIRMC for the past five years and has been with the Idaho Falls hospital for nine. On Friday, St. John’s Health...
Former local girls basketball coach faces 20 counts of rape
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt, who was arrested on Sept. 2, has been charged with 20 counts of rape, court records show. Recently unsealed court records reveal more information about the charges Schvaneveldt faces after the Soda Springs Police Department announced his arrest and charges in a news release on Sept. 3. The police department said the charges against Schvaneveldt were...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride’s dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that’s suitable for a temple wedding.
Two and a Half Mile Fire 7,500 acres and growing
The Two and a Half Mile Fire is approximately 7,500 acres and growing. The post Two and a Half Mile Fire 7,500 acres and growing appeared first on Local News 8.
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance
In late June... a group of migrants set up camp at Idaho Falls Japanese Friendship gardens - one of the city's most visited areas along the greenbelt. Since then, city leadership has been working to find solutions to protect the civil liberties of people without homes while keeping Idaho Falls safe. The post Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance appeared first on Local News 8.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes take issue with Pocatello's welcoming resolution
POCATELLO — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are calling into question what they describe as an “ironic” decision for the Pocatello City Council to recently pass a resolution reaffirming the Gate City as a welcoming and inclusive place to live. According to a Sept. 1 letter from Fort Hall Business Council Chairman Nathan Small sent to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, current council members Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik and Josh Mansfield and recently resigned council members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Christine Stevens, the tribes say they have...
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on September 6th, 2022, at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 44-year-old male from Chubbuck was travelling northbound attempting to enter the interstate on the Clark Street on-ramp. He swerved to avoid stopped traffic on the interstate, laid his bike down, and slid into a Hyundai SUV driven by a 49-year-old female from Blackfoot. The rider of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The right lane of the on-ramp was blocked for approximately 20 minutes.
Chubbuck woman injured in two-vehicle wreck
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Fort Hall, Idaho. A 26 year old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US Highway 91, near milepost 85. A 25 year old female from Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac. All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County. The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Freight train and tractor collide on Fort Hall Reservation
A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning. The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck. The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said. The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man
A Pocatello man is charged with murder for killing a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man Saturday night. The post Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man appeared first on Local News 8.
Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho
The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
