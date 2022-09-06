Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Son in Washington Plane Crash
The Smash star's sister Lauren Hilty, along with Lauren's husband Ross Mickel and son Remy, was on a float plane that crashed in Puget Sound on Sunday Smash actress Megan Hilty is grieving the loss of her family members. After a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday, three of Hilty's family members — sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy — were among the passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names in a press release on Tuesday, though they have recovered...
Grieving son, 58, & pilot die in a plane crash while scattering his father’s ashes from a ‘homemade’ aircraft
A GRIEVING son has died in a plane crash while scattering his late dad's ashes, according to authorities. Lee Cemensky, 58, was found dead in a rural spot in Minnesota on Sunday alongside 61-year-old pilot Douglas A. Johnson. The pair died after the amphibious aircraft, described by the authorities as...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Wins Big In Bitter Child Support Battle With Ex-Wife After Court Plea
Actor Jesse Williams has once again scored in court in his never-ending battle with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star and Aryn were in court on Tuesday for a hearing on child support. Both took the stand and testified before the judge. Before Jesse took the stand, the courtroom was closed, and everyone was kicked out. After hearing from both sides, the judge decided to lower the actor’s child support payments to $6,146 per month when he is in town exercising his regular custody. When he is working...
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
BBC
Tributes to loving father killed in crash
A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving four vehicles has been remembered as “as a joker who loved a laugh and banter”. Andrew Clark, 34, known as Clarky, died after the crash on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on 26 August. His family have paid tribute to the “loving...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
RELATED PEOPLE
Country star Luke Bell dead at 32 as friends mourn ‘heartbreaking’ news
COUNTRY singer Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, as friends mourn the "heartbreaking" news. The Tuscon Police Department exclusively confirmed to The Sun that Luke, 32, was found dead in Tuscon, Arizona. The investigation remains "active" and the death is currently "unknown," according to authorities. Saving Country...
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
TV Fanatic
9-1-1 Season 6 Trailer: Will a Blimp Emergency Claim One of the Crew?
The 118 is back in action in a little over a week. FOX has finally unveiled our first look at 9-1-1 Season 6 in the form of a teaser trailer. We learned earlier this summer that the big disaster to kick off the season would be a blimp crashing into a packed stadium.
HipHopDX.com
Kelis Breaks Her Silence On Husband Mike Mora's Death
Kelis has broken her silence on the death of her husband Mike Mora, who lost his battle with cancer in March at the age of 37. Speaking to PEOPLE, Kelis explained how difficult the past six months have been but also expressed how thankful she was to be able to have a slow goodbye.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comedian David Arnold Is Dead at Only 54, but What Was His Cause of Death?
Stand-up comedian David A. Arnold, who was also the creator and showrunner of the show The Girl Lay Lay, recently died at the age of 54. His death was reportedly unexpected, which naturally led many fans to wonder what his cause of death was. The news of Arnold's death was announced in a statement from his family, and they also provided some insight into his cause of death.
Rapper 600 Breezy announces death of girlfriend while urging fans to prioritise mental health
Rapper 600 Breezy has announced the death of his girlfriend Raven K Jackson while encouraging his followers to prioritise their mental health.The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, revealed that Jackson, a fitness trainer and his girlfriend of two years, had died of apparent suicide on Instagram on Tuesday.In the post, which showed a photo of the couple, the 31 year old shared his grief over Jackson’s passing, with the rapper writing: “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us?“I was coming back home, I promised you I would …...
Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter August Francesca
Nicolas Cage and wife Riko's little girl has arrived!. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor, 58, and his artist wife, 27, welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Nicolas and...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Husband Alexei
Family of five! Loren Brovarnik gave birth to her third child with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, on Tuesday, September 6. The Florida native and Alexei, both 33, are proud parents to a new baby girl named Ariel Raya Brovarnik. “SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74
Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, died on Aug. 26 at the age of 74 from a sudden heart attack, PEOPLE can confirm. Funeral services for the beloved father, of Englewood, New Jersey, were held last week. News of his passing was made public by Margaret on Monday, in an emotional Instagram post.
TV Fanatic
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 24
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 24, Dren came out to play, and no one was impressed the next morning. Meanwhile, Pauly had some harsh words for one of his roomies after recent headlines about them. Elsewhere, Jwoww continued to press on with her new career. Did it...
TV Fanatic
Amanda Schull on Hallmark's Marry Go Round, Sharing Special Moments with Family
Amanda Schull stars opposite Brennan Elliott in Hallmark Channel's Marry Go Round. She stars as Abby Foster, a woman planning her wedding to a lovely man who gets unexpected news -- her short marriage to her high school sweetheart, Luke, has never been appropriately terminated. We chatted with Amanda about...
Comments / 1