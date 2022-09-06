ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

Related
People

Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Son in Washington Plane Crash

The Smash star's sister Lauren Hilty, along with Lauren's husband Ross Mickel and son Remy, was on a float plane that crashed in Puget Sound on Sunday Smash actress Megan Hilty is grieving the loss of her family members.  After a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday, three of Hilty's family members — sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy — were among the passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names in a press release on Tuesday, though they have recovered...
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will

Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
RadarOnline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Wins Big In Bitter Child Support Battle With Ex-Wife After Court Plea

Actor Jesse Williams has once again scored in court in his never-ending battle with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, Radar has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 41-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star and Aryn were in court on Tuesday for a hearing on child support. Both took the stand and testified before the judge. Before Jesse took the stand, the courtroom was closed, and everyone was kicked out. After hearing from both sides, the judge decided to lower the actor’s child support payments to $6,146 per month when he is in town exercising his regular custody. When he is working...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tributes to loving father killed in crash

A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving four vehicles has been remembered as “as a joker who loved a laugh and banter”. Andrew Clark, 34, known as Clarky, died after the crash on Freemans Way in Haverfordwest on 26 August. His family have paid tribute to the “loving...
ACCIDENTS
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Hilty
HipHopDX.com

Kelis Breaks Her Silence On Husband Mike Mora's Death

Kelis has broken her silence on the death of her husband Mike Mora, who lost his battle with cancer in March at the age of 37. Speaking to PEOPLE, Kelis explained how difficult the past six months have been but also expressed how thankful she was to be able to have a slow goodbye.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Us Coast Guard#Plane Crash#Whidbey Island#Traffic Accident#The U S Coast Guard#Seattle Nbc#Naval Air Station
Distractify

Comedian David Arnold Is Dead at Only 54, but What Was His Cause of Death?

Stand-up comedian David A. Arnold, who was also the creator and showrunner of the show The Girl Lay Lay, recently died at the age of 54. His death was reportedly unexpected, which naturally led many fans to wonder what his cause of death was. The news of Arnold's death was announced in a statement from his family, and they also provided some insight into his cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rapper 600 Breezy announces death of girlfriend while urging fans to prioritise mental health

Rapper 600 Breezy has announced the death of his girlfriend Raven K Jackson while encouraging his followers to prioritise their mental health.The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, revealed that Jackson, a fitness trainer and his girlfriend of two years, had died of apparent suicide on Instagram on Tuesday.In the post, which showed a photo of the couple, the 31 year old shared his grief over Jackson’s passing, with the rapper writing: “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us?“I was coming back home, I promised you I would …...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
TV Fanatic

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 5 Episode 24

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 24, Dren came out to play, and no one was impressed the next morning. Meanwhile, Pauly had some harsh words for one of his roomies after recent headlines about them. Elsewhere, Jwoww continued to press on with her new career. Did it...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Amanda Schull on Hallmark's Marry Go Round, Sharing Special Moments with Family

Amanda Schull stars opposite Brennan Elliott in Hallmark Channel's Marry Go Round. She stars as Abby Foster, a woman planning her wedding to a lovely man who gets unexpected news -- her short marriage to her high school sweetheart, Luke, has never been appropriately terminated. We chatted with Amanda about...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy