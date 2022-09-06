ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Robbery suspect to face felony charges in court

Williamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man accused of robbery appeared in Lycoming County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing with Judge Ryan Tira. After testimony, Judge Tira ruled five of six charges would be bound over for court. A misdemeanor count of terroristic threats was withdrawn by the prosecution. Demetri Carroll is accused of first-degree felony robbery, third-degree robbery, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and simple...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police said pizza delivery driver allegedly took bigger slice of the pie

Lock Haven, Pa. — An employee at Pizza City in Lock Haven reported more than 20 altered receipts to investigators after he discovered incorrect tip payouts. Pizza City Delivery driver Travis Scott Condo, 40, was the only person paid out by the receipts, according to Detective Richard Simpson. An investigation into the allegations revealed Condo had allegedly altered 24 receipts to increase his payout. In some instances, Condo received a...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
WBOC

Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
ALTOONA, PA
#Rape#Campus Police#Violent Crime#Nj#Centre Co#Penn State University
local21news.com

Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Stolen ATV being sought after in Cumberland Co., police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police Department are seeking information on an incident that involved a stolen ATV. On August 23 at about 11:30AM officials say that a black dually style truck pulled into a parking lot and hooked up a small trailer that was loaded with a 2021 CF Moto 1,000 ATV.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair mourning friend's death end up in police custody after fight

Lock Haven, Pa. — A witness told police officers they saw a man and woman fighting each other near Railroad Street in Lock Haven as they walked along the sidewalk. The pair fought until one ended up on top of the other. Shawn Stover, 39, allegedly stood over Kelly Ann Reif, 41, both of Avis and yelled at her during the altercation. The witness told police Reif was struck several...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police seek public’s help in finding 16-year-old runaway

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old runaway from Allen Township. Justin Clarence Nunamacher was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Friday riding a red and black mountain bike as he left his home on Oak Lane, Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a news release. The boy was wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts, gray Crocs and was carrying a bright blue Nike backpack, Branosky said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Lackawanna County man dies at NJ beach while swimming with son

THORNHURST, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man from Thornhurst, Lackawanna County died at a New Jersey beach on Thursday afternoon. According to Ocean City Police, an Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team was notified of two people in distress in the ocean around 12:23 PM. Officials say 56-year-old...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
ENOLA, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA

