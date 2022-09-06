Read full article on original website
Cumberland County woman assaults driver, deliberately causes crash: police
A Cumberland County woman assaulted a driver and deliberately crashed the car she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional Police. According to the police report, at about 12:38 a.m. Sept. 4, a West Shore officer came across a motor vehicle that appeared to have been in a crash.
Robbery suspect to face felony charges in court
Williamsport, Pa. — A Philadelphia man accused of robbery appeared in Lycoming County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing with Judge Ryan Tira. After testimony, Judge Tira ruled five of six charges would be bound over for court. A misdemeanor count of terroristic threats was withdrawn by the prosecution. Demetri Carroll is accused of first-degree felony robbery, third-degree robbery, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, and simple...
Police said pizza delivery driver allegedly took bigger slice of the pie
Lock Haven, Pa. — An employee at Pizza City in Lock Haven reported more than 20 altered receipts to investigators after he discovered incorrect tip payouts. Pizza City Delivery driver Travis Scott Condo, 40, was the only person paid out by the receipts, according to Detective Richard Simpson. An investigation into the allegations revealed Condo had allegedly altered 24 receipts to increase his payout. In some instances, Condo received a...
local21news.com
Passenger assaults driver and purposely crashes car, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Cumberland County woman purposely took control of a vehicle and crashed the car that she was a passenger in, according to West Shore Regional officials. On September 4 at around 12:38AM, police say that they discovered a vehicle that had appeared to be...
WBOC
Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
local21news.com
Harrisburg man robs Jersey Shore bank and admits to 24 others, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man in Harrisburg has been arrested for a bank robbery in the Jersey Shore area and admitted to robbing 24 other banks, with incidents dating back to the early 1990s, according to Lycoming County officials. The Tiadaghton Valley Police Department were dispatched on...
wtae.com
Police: 14-year-old boy found with knives on property of Westmoreland County high school
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said criminal charges are pending after a 14-year-old boy was found with knives on the property of Hempfield High School in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday. State police said the knives were seized and an...
local21news.com
Woman facing charges after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of child: Police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — An Enola woman is facing charges after police say she took several inappropriate photographs of a juvenile female and later sent the photos to someone via cell phone. The East Pennsboro Township Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Columbia...
local21news.com
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
Man to serve decades behind bars after rape victim testifies during trial
A Virginia man will spend the next 36 years behind bars for the rape of a child. Prosecutors say the victim's family let 27-year-old Hector Rojo move into their home in Anne Arundel County.
5 arrested after Wednesday night retail theft and police chase on I-83
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Five Maryland residents are in police custody after a retail theft and police case in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties that occurred on Sept. 7. Lower Paxton Township Police responded to reports of a retail theft at an Ulta Beauty Store on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township just after 7 p.m.
local21news.com
Stolen ATV being sought after in Cumberland Co., police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Middlesex Township Police Department are seeking information on an incident that involved a stolen ATV. On August 23 at about 11:30AM officials say that a black dually style truck pulled into a parking lot and hooked up a small trailer that was loaded with a 2021 CF Moto 1,000 ATV.
Pair mourning friend's death end up in police custody after fight
Lock Haven, Pa. — A witness told police officers they saw a man and woman fighting each other near Railroad Street in Lock Haven as they walked along the sidewalk. The pair fought until one ended up on top of the other. Shawn Stover, 39, allegedly stood over Kelly Ann Reif, 41, both of Avis and yelled at her during the altercation. The witness told police Reif was struck several...
Pa. State Police seek public’s help in finding 16-year-old runaway
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old runaway from Allen Township. Justin Clarence Nunamacher was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Friday riding a red and black mountain bike as he left his home on Oak Lane, Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a news release. The boy was wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts, gray Crocs and was carrying a bright blue Nike backpack, Branosky said.
local21news.com
Lackawanna County man dies at NJ beach while swimming with son
THORNHURST, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man from Thornhurst, Lackawanna County died at a New Jersey beach on Thursday afternoon. According to Ocean City Police, an Ocean City Beach Patrol rapid response team was notified of two people in distress in the ocean around 12:23 PM. Officials say 56-year-old...
Former Westmoreland prison guard charged in August assault at jail
A former Westmoreland County Prison guard was arrested Thursday on police accusations that he opened a cell door and permitted two men housed there to attack a third, according to court papers. County detectives said Brian J. Prinkey, 25, of Connellsville was seen on surveillance video walking away from a...
abc27.com
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
local21news.com
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
Man caught with heroin during traffic stop, assaults officer during arrest
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged Thursday after police said he was caught with heroin during a traffic stop and assaulted an officer while he was being arrested at the department. Benjamin Guerin, 43, was stopped by police on Sept. 8 while he driving his sedan at 1:46 a.m. According to Altoona […]
