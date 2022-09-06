Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce to Induct 5 Local Legends Into Civic Hall of Fame
The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will induct five area leaders into its Civic Hall of Fame next month in honor of their long-term contributions to the development of Tuscaloosa County. The five 2022 honorees were nominated by organizations, businesses and citizens, and then selected by a committee. According...
Tuscaloosa City Schools, Townsquare Media Announces Student of Character Program
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system has launched an initiative to honor students of character at their 21 schools through a new partnership with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa. The news came during a ceremony Tuesday evening to honor three Tuscaloosa City Schools that were awarded the "National School of Character" distinction in May.
PHOTOS: Thomas Rhett Live in Tuscaloosa
After having to reschedule his trip to the Druid City from earlier this summer, 2020 ACM Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett fulfilled his promise and came back to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater as apart of his "Bring the Bar to You" tour Thursday night. Take a look at some...
West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard: Week 4
On a weekend when most West Alabama high school football games were moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather, here’s a look at what happened on the field including a few Birmingham area games of interest. In Friday action, McAdory pummeled Paul W. Bryant 46-19 in...
PHOTOS: First Look Inside the Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel in Downtown Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale, 112-room boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, will open to the public next week ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide's home matchup against the University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. As the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported, its ownership group includes Nick and Terry Saban, and...
Stillman College’s First Woman President Announces 2023 Retirement
Cynthia Warrick, the first woman to serve as president at Stillman College, announced her 2023 retirement Thursday after leading the institution for more than five years. Warrick was first named interim president at Stillman in January 2017 after her predecessor Peter Millet left the role to take a job in Tennesee.
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
City of Northport Weighing Increasing Water, Sewer and Garbage Bills
Leaders in Northport City Hall are considering hiking up fees the city charges to provide water, sewer and garbage services, which will lead to larger utility bills for all residents in the new year. The city council introduced a measure in a meeting Thursday that would increase administrative fees on...
Tuscaloosa Bar Helping Non-Profits With Monthly ‘Cocktail for a Cause’
Downtown Tuscaloosa's Session Cocktails is raising awareness and funding for a different nonprofit organization each month through its 'Cocktail for a Cause' initiative, with Habitat for Humanity receiving the help this month. The practice of helping area agencies has been in place since Session first opened in 2019, but was...
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
Alabama Escapes The Lonestar State With Second Win of 2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) went on the road and edged out the Texas Longhorns (1-1) 20-19 in a marquee Week 2 matchup. Alabama maintained its streak of non-conference regular season wins (54) despite being called for the most penalties in a game in the Nick Saban era (15). "Well...
Patriots Push Past Choctaws in Regional Thriller
In a rare edition of Thursday Night Lights, the American Christian Academy Patriots beat the Bibb County Choctaws 20-13, to take the top spot in the 4A, Region 3 rankings. American Christian Academy got on the board first with a 22-yard kick from DJ Daly after Patriots defensive back Davis Dare picked off Bibb County on the opening drive of the game.
Stillman College Employee Fired After Altercation With Student
According to Stillman College's Director of Communication and Public Relations David Miller, a Stillman employee has been fired following the release of a video showing an alleged altercation with students on campus. Thursday morning video surfaced on social media showing an alleged altercation between former Stillman College Athletic Trainer Chandra...
Three Tuscaloosa Companies Benefit From State Small-Business Grant
The Alabama Innovation Corp. issued its first wave of grants to support small businesses statewide and three of the 30 companies that received money are located in Tuscaloosa. The goal of the $4.5 million grant program is to help grow and advance the state's innovation economy. Three companies with Tuscaloosa...
Tuscaloosa Police: 22 Guns Stolen From Vehicles Since August 1st
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is urging residents and visitors to make sure their car doors are locked after 22 firearms were stolen from parked vehicles in the month of August alone. In a short video Reel posted to the department's Facebook Wednesday, police said TPD has received reports of 79...
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 34-Unit Northriver Condo Development
The City of Tuscaloosa approved a developer's plans to bring 34 condominium units, a new restaurant and a marina with a mercantile store to the Northriver Yacht Club at their meeting Tuesday night. The developer, NRYC Holding, LLC, is seeking to build the condo complex on the banks of Lake...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
Tuscaloosa McDonald’s Worker Points Gun at Family, Flees Police, Jumps from Balcony
A man was hospitalized after brandishing a gun at a McDonald's in Tuscaloosa, fleeing from police and jumping from a second-story apartment building Tuesday night. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor confirmed to the Thread that the initial incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. at the McDonald's on 15th Street. Taylor...
