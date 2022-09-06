ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Continues Terrible Week for the Home Goods Retailer

 2 days ago

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond tanked 18 percent Tuesday following reports that Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide over Labor Day weekend, just weeks after being named in a lawsuit alleging he was involved in a "pump and dump" scheme.

While the shocking news may have rattled investors, Arnal's death is hardly the first jolt to the embattled home goods retailer.  Just last week, the company announced plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of its workforce as part of its multi-year turnaround effort that has so far failed to right the firm's financial ship.

Against this backdrop, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price surged 350 percent at one point in August, as excitement over activist investor Ryan Cohen's 10 percent stake in the company sparked a pile-on from retail investors. These gains were quickly reversed, however, when it was announced Cohen was selling his shares, and now a shareholder is alleging that Cohen and Bed Bath & Beyond executives conspired to pump up the price of the stock before selling.

What does all this mean for the former so-called category killer? While the lawsuit and Arnal's tragic death will likely dominate the headlines this week, the plans to downsize remain the clearest sign of the company's future prospects, said Mark A. Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School and former CEO of Sears Canada.

"They're hanging on by their fingertips, and they're struggling to get financial support to avoid being forced into bankruptcy before the holidays," he said. "So to satisfy the demands that various lenders are making, they have to reduce their [selling, general and administrative expenses]."

The company's turnaround effort began back in 2019 when former CEO Mark Tritton took over with a plan to release more private label products (or product lines owned directly by the company) along the lines of what his previous company Target had done. To do this, Tritton dug into the company's coffers to expedite the process, ultimately weakening its financial position.

"They hired a guy who attempted to make a Target-like setting almost immediately upon his arrival, which was a mistake," Cohen said. "He might have been pushed real hard to show enormous change right out of the gate because the investor community was clamoring for a rebirth of the company, but he should have resisted that."

Pivoting into private label products can take years, if not decades, he added.

Making matters worse, the turnaround effort ran smack dab into the pandemic. While many retailers benefited enormously from consumers investing heavily in home decor during the early days of lockdowns, Bed Bath & Beyond wasn't in a position to take advantage of that surge in demand.

"They couldn't sustain the demand, because they hadn't set up their supply chains in such a way that they could rely on them for the flow of goods," he said.

This situation continues to some degree to today, and one challenge facing the retailer going into the crucial holiday shopping season is whether it can get the goods that it needs from suppliers with a considerably weakened balance sheet.

As for the latest meme-stock frenzy, Cohen echoed the perspective of some industry watchers who see it as a major distraction from the company's fundamentals.

"That stupidity on the part of the Chewy guy certainly did not do anything to enhance the viability of the company going forward," he said, referring to Cohen, who founded online pet supplier Chewy.  "This meme nonsense, whether you're talking about AMC or GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond, is complete and utter bulls***. It's an enormous distraction."

Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
The Week's Top Stories: Starbucks Boss, Snap Layoffs & Self-Driving Cars

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.   Markets started the week still reeling from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, which made it very clear that more rate hikes were coming in September. However, stocks got a temporary boost Friday morning after the August jobs report showed a slight deceleration in the labor market. The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than the month prior, and unemployment ticked up to 3.7 percent. Investors seemed...
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
Bed Bath & Beyond To Permanently Close 150 Stores

Inflation and other economic shocks are affecting everyone. Customers are changing their shopping preferences. And businesses are raising the prices of items to cope with production costs. In other cases, brands are shrinking the size of packages. As you can see, every firm deals with rising operating expenses differently. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company will close physical stores and lay off some employees. This change will help them mitigate the increasing cost caused by inflation.
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in under a month. Jake Freeman shed light on his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it in a Twitter Q&A.

A college student turned $25 million into more than $130 million by investing in Bed Bath & Beyond. Jake Freeman discussed his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it on Twitter. The 20-year-old touted Bed Bath & Beyond's products, and its prospects if consumer demand fades. A...
