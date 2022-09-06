I’ve lived in my rent-stabilized apartment in Brooklyn for 30 years and the building has just been sold to new owners. I’ve been given new rent payment instructions and my neighbors, who are mostly not rent-stabilized, were told to get out by the end of the month to make way for a gut renovation. Is it worth it for them to request their rent history and fight the eviction? And what are my chances of a buyout?

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO