WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold At Mercer County Wawa
It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a Mercer County Wawa store. A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Wawa on Hickory Corner Road in Hightstown, lottery officials said.
Troubleshooters: What is 'slamming'? Here's how to protect yourself from the illegal practice
"When a third party supplier is switched without your consent, that's called slamming and it's illegal," explained Rebecca Mazzarella of PSE&G.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO ACCIDENT
Please note that Route 37 is closed in both directions from Bone Hill to Union. Plan alternate routes.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
Source: Active incident near Bayville elementary school closes schools in town
A source tells News 12 New Jersey that schools in Bayville are closed today.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: CRASH INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE WITH INJURIES PLEASE OPEN STORY FOR CORRECTION
***CORRECTION**** TWO ACCIDENTS – SAME STREET A COUPLE BLOCKS APART AT THE SAME TIME. Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident on CR 571 @ Alberta. The accident involves a downed motorcycle with an injured party. There was a second accident at the same time on Route 571 just a few blocks away which included injuries to three patients one requiring advanced life support transport. Traffic is backing up and you should avoid this area while first responders deal with these accident scenes and investigation.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 37 and Colonial Drive. Traffic is building in the area so please use caution.
CBS News
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
DoingItLocal
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING
#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
West Indian American Day Parade returns in full force to Brooklyn
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
Transit workers frustrated over court case in Bronx beating of MTA worker
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A beaten MTA worker showed up in court on Tuesday, hoping to face the man who allegedly attacked him, but for the third time, the suspect was granted permission to not appear in court. The family and colleagues of Anthony Nelson also showed up. They’re frustrated Alexander Wright, 49, did not […]
Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17
A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
Police release names of victims in deadly wrong-way crash on I-87
State police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes around 1 a.m. near Tuxedo.
brickunderground.com
My building was sold and the new owners want everyone out so they can gut renovate it. Will I get a buyout?
I’ve lived in my rent-stabilized apartment in Brooklyn for 30 years and the building has just been sold to new owners. I’ve been given new rent payment instructions and my neighbors, who are mostly not rent-stabilized, were told to get out by the end of the month to make way for a gut renovation. Is it worth it for them to request their rent history and fight the eviction? And what are my chances of a buyout?
Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties
Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.
Newark Police Seeking Suspect in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department is asking the public for assistance in identifying...
thevillagesun.com
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
