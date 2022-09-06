OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they will not file civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old in 2018. The Justice Department on Friday announced the findings of its investigation into the shooting death of John Albers at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. An officer said he shot Albers because he was afraid the teen would hit him with the minivan he was backing out of the family’s garage. The Justice Department said it agrees with an earlier court finding that officer Clayton Jenison acted with unreasonable force. But investigators could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did so willfully, which is required to bring federal civil rights charges.

