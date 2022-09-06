UNCP’s Dr. Cherry Beasley appointed to UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy advisory board

Read full article on original website
The Robesonian
Robeson Community College to host PRIMA conference
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will host the PRIMA conference Sept. 14-16. The conference is for marketing professionals from all of the 58 North Carolina Community Colleges and will feature Wall Street Journal Best Selling author Ekaterina Walter, as well as many other dynamic speakers from across the country.
The Robesonian
Lumberton High School teacher wins 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award.
LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School teacher Candance Grimsley has won the 2022 Robeson County Farm Bureau Women of Agricultural Excellence Award. Lumberton FFA, the largest student-led organization on campus with more than 250 members, was ranked Gold in 2022 and was named a finalist in the 2022 National FFA National Chapter Awards. She has been a member of the NC Agricultural Teachers Association for over 10 years.
DOUGLAS: There’s a point to today’s effort
Award-winning author visits Piney Grove Elementary students
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
The Robesonian
RCC Counseling Center seeks to raise awareness about suicide prevention
LUMBERTON – September is Suicide Prevention Month and this week, and all month long, counselors at Robeson Community College will work to raise awareness about preventing suicide. “Each week, Counseling & Career Services will send out information about suicide prevention,” Samantha Oxendine, the director of Counseling & Career Services...
richmondobserver
FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine opens in Richmond County
ROCKINGHAM—Richmond County residents experiencing acute or chronic pain now have access to providers at FirstHealth Interventional Pain Medicine located at 809 South Long Drive, Suite G in Rockingham. Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Lauren McDonald will be the provider at the new clinic. FirstHealth’s Interventional Pain Medicine providers use the...
Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet
HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
wpde.com
Several companies seeking new employees at Marlboro County hiring event
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County is hosting a hiring event on Sept. 21 to help residents start a new career. The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northeastern Technical College – Marlboro campus. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. If...
nrcolumbus.com
Crowd buzzes around downtown Whiteville Saturday for sixth annual Honey Festival
The sixth annual Honey Festival brought visitors to downtown Whiteville Saturday. Event organizer A.C. Cutler said it was a good rain despite the threat of heavy rains. Local vendors displayed their wares to the public, and nonprofit organizations set up information booths. Families were able to visit the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville for story time and science experiment activities.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 9
• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
WMBF
Ambulance company offering free EMT training in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An ambulance company serving parts of the Pee Dee is now offering free training for those wanting to become an EMT. Guardian Ambulance said Thursday that it is now accepting applications for its accelerated, 14-week EMT class in Florence that begins on Sept. 19. The program includes free tuition, certification and testing provided by Florence-Darlington Technical College.
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move!...
Some 3rd graders forced to change classrooms at Horry County school
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A St. James Elementary School parent found a letter in her third-grader’s backpack that she never expected. “So I started reading it and it informed us and other parents in the third grade class that she was in, that the class was being dissolved,” said Mary Gardner, the parent of […]
Rare case of West Nile virus identified in Cumberland County resident
Fayetteville, N.C. — The Cumberland County Health Department announced it identified its first 2022 case of the West Nile virus disease, which is carried to humans through mosquitos. "The public should not be alarmed but should be vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing their proliferation around...
heraldadvocate.com
Dairy Dream to celebrate 40 years with customer appreciation event on Sept. 17
Dairy Dream is celebrating 40 years of business in Marlboro County and wants to thank their loyal customers for helping them reach that milestone by hosting a family-friendly celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 17. “This is a thank you to the customers and the employees,” said owner Daniel...
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
travelnowsmart.com
Pet Friendly Hotels in Lumberton NC Near I 95
If you are looking for a pet-friendly hotel in Lumberton, NC, you have come to the right place. These hotels are pet-friendly and offer free Wi-Fi, cable TV, and sofas in the living room. Some of the suites even have Jacuzzi spas. These pet-friendly hotels are close to Interstate 95, and are great for families with children. Whether you are traveling on business or for pleasure, there are many options for pet-friendly hotels in Lumberton, NC.
borderbelt.org
Deaths of Native American women in Robeson County highlight domestic violence concerns
But the 20-year-old’s disappearance barely sparked widespread interest in Robeson County, a rural community with the highest violent crime rate in North Carolina. However, the Aug. 24 discovery of Jones’ body – dismembered and left in a wooded area in Maxton – shocked even this hardened community that has grown accustomed to senseless homicides.
wpde.com
Employees say sad goodbyes after longtime Marlboro Co. plant closes doors final time
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hundreds of employees at Mohawk Flooring's Oak River Mills in Marlboro County said goodbye Friday after the plant officially shut down for good. Mohawk announced last month that it would cease operations at the site on Oct. 6, but moved the date up to...
