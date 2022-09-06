Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield man dead after rollover crash
A single-vehicle accident in Graves County on Saturday claimed the life of a Mayfield man. Deputies responded to the accident on US 45, and learned 29-year-old Jeremy McGarvey had crossed both lanes and dropped off the shoulder. The sheriff's office said it appeared that McGarvey had attempted to regain control,...
westkentuckystar.com
Lane restrictions begin Monday on the Cumberland River Bridge
Traffic will be restricted to one lane on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland starting around noon on Monday. This lane restriction will have alternating flow controlled by an automated signal. This is to facilitate installation of a 5.2 million pound, 700 ft. truss on the new bridge under construction just downstream.
wjpf.com
Suspect arrested after an altercation that left one person injured in Marion
One person has been injured and a suspect arrested after an altercation outside a bar in Marion. Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the America’s Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar early Thursday morning. Officers located a man lying in the grass on the...
kentuckytoday.com
Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday
SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
wfcnnews.com
One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
Kait 8
1 woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - A 44-year-old woman died Wednesday night in a two-car crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 7 at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. Highway 61 in New Madrid. According to the crash report, a 2012 Chevy...
westkentuckystar.com
Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County
Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. officers pull man from burning vehicle after crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies along with Herrin police officers pulled a man from a burning vehicle after a crash. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, September 6 around 1:15 a.m., a deputy was on a routine patrol and drove up on a single-vehicle crash in the 5200 block of Herrin Road in Herrin.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dongola man burned on 65% of his body recovering after devastating house fire
DONGOLA, IL — On August 30, Cody Johnson's house caught on fire in an intense blaze. Johnson was working on a fuel-pump on his side-by-side when he saw a flame — and he says he really doesn't remember much after that. That devastating fire was caught on video...
KFVS12
Dept. of Transportation gives additional $4.3M to construction of Southern Ill. Multimodal Station
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Transportation gave an additional $4.3 million to the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. The city of Carbondale made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 7. They said the total grant funding for the project is now at...
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City woman jailed on meth trafficking charge
A Calvert City woman was jailed on a drug trafficking charge after a traffic stop in Graves County on Saturday. The sheriff's office said they stopped the vehicle on US 68 near Tyree Road and performed a search. The occupant, 44-year-old Julie A. Driver, was reportedly found with several bags...
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
wjpf.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
wpsdlocal6.com
60th annual banana festival kicking off in Fulton and South Fulton
FULTON, KY — A banana eating contests, a bake-off, a parade, a doggy pageant, and even a 1-ton banana pudding — find all of this and more at the 60th annual banana festival in Fulton, KY. The week-long festival runs from September 9 - 17 in Fulton, KY...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves meth trafficking investigation nets six; more arrests expected
A drug trafficking investigation in Graves County has led to six arrests, and authorities say more are expected. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said several investigations are underway in Mayfield and Graves County to identify those selling meth and other drugs. Six people have been arrested since August 19, including...
KFVS12
M2.3 earthquake recorded near East Prairie, Mo.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist. Updated: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT. |. From Region 8 News - Saturday. Magnitude...
KFVS12
Woman accused of hit-and-run crash arrested
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a hit-and-run crash at the Phoenix papermill in Wickliffe on Friday afternoon, September 2. As the deputy was heading to the scene, he learned the vehicle involved had been stolen from a contractor at the plant and it had been driven through a closed gate.
westkentuckystar.com
Tip reportedly leads to recovery of drugs, guns at Bardwell home
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said a tip led to the recovery of drugs and firearms at a home in Bardwell on Friday. Deputies searched a home in the 500 block of US 51 after someone reported that a convicted felon living at the home was in possession of a firearm.
