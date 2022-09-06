Hisense has knocked it out of the park with its 2022 TV lineup thus far. The U8H ($1,399.99 for the 65-inch model) is an incredible value as the company’s 4K flagship, while the U6H ($899.99 for the 65-inch version) offers a very good picture for a much lower price. Meanwhile, the Hisense U7H ($1,199.99 for the 65-inch version we tested), as its name implies, sits between those two Editors’ Choice award winners. We like the U7H's vibrant picture quality, useful gaming features, and ATSC 3.0 support, but it isn't as affordable as the U6H or as bright as the U8H, which makes it slightly less compelling even though it's still a very good TV.

