The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless is a "60 percent"-style keyboard that features SteelSeries’ proprietary OmniPoint adjustable switches. The switches use magnetic sensors to let owners adjust the exact distance at which a key registers for faster response times, increased accuracy, and extra durability. The appeal of having different key-switch response times is what separates the Apex Pro Mini Wireless from its competitors (like the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog). While the tech is definitely impressive, the Apex line of keyboards have been using these switches since they were introduced in 2019, and a number of other keyboards, including the Huntsman Mini Analog, have competing gimmicks, such as optical analog switches. So at $239.99, the Apex Pro Mini is on the higher end of 60 percent keyboards but does little to warrant the high price.
Long the preferred choice of many programmers, 65 and 60 percent keyboards have also recently started attracting the attention of gamers looking to save desk space. Trimming the fat without losing any functionality is the name of the game, and more than a few manufacturers have delivered. Top picks like the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog and the Corsair K70 RGB Pro Mini Wireless lead the pack, but they’re certainly not the only shaved-down options on the market. Enter the HyperX Alloy Origins 65, a 65 percent board with a light aluminum body, pleasant RGB lighting, and comfortable HyperX key switches that make every key press satisfying. And at $99, it’s sure to be a favorite among gamers on a budget.
Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Connection Type Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct. Monthly Duty Cycle (Maximum) 33,000 pages per month. Scanner Optical Resolution 1,200 by 1,200 pixels per inch. Standalone Copier and Fax Fax, Copier. All Specs. The Epson EcoTank ET-15000 inkjet all-in-one printer ($699.99) has a lot in...
Move over, Apple AirPods: The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale for $155(Opens in a new window)—the lowest price since their debut last month. Rated "excellent" by PCMag, the earbuds are one of the few true wireless pairs we've tested with dual drivers in each earpiece, resulting in "fantastic" audio performance.
Hisense has knocked it out of the park with its 2022 TV lineup thus far. The U8H ($1,399.99 for the 65-inch model) is an incredible value as the company’s 4K flagship, while the U6H ($899.99 for the 65-inch version) offers a very good picture for a much lower price. Meanwhile, the Hisense U7H ($1,199.99 for the 65-inch version we tested), as its name implies, sits between those two Editors’ Choice award winners. We like the U7H's vibrant picture quality, useful gaming features, and ATSC 3.0 support, but it isn't as affordable as the U6H or as bright as the U8H, which makes it slightly less compelling even though it's still a very good TV.
In a multiplayer space saturated with battle royale games, a new title enters the ring and suplexes the competition with flourish. Rumbleverse, developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games, is a free-to-play, melee-focused PC game that puts your fighting fundamentals to the test against 39 other combatants. The genre staples are still here, of course. You have a sprawling arena, an ever-shrinking ring that limits the map as matches progress, and tiered loot to collect. However, Rumbleverse’s melee combat and nuanced mechanics radically distinguish it from its ilk, making it simpler than other battle royale titles, yet much more engrossing. Rumbleverse has its share of flaws, particularly the odd hit detection that makes combat sometimes feel inaccurate, but the game is tremendously fun.
The latest beta release of Android 13 has revealed a new feature that promises to offer a better call experience on most mobile networks. As XDA Developers reports, the new feature is called "Clear Calling," and it was first discovered in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 build by Mishaal Rahman, co-host of the Android Bytes and All About Android podcasts.
Many occupations, hobbies, and educational pursuits require sharpened focus and the internet—two things that don't usually go together. Searching for sources to write a research paper, for instance, could devolve into an hours-long Wikipedia rabbit hole, or you may find yourself revisiting social media every 10 minutes. If you...
How long should a smartwatch's battery last? The new Apple Watch Ultra claims a battery life up to 60 hours with its low-power mode enabled, but according to Garmin, that's practically nothing. The outdoor tech company subtweeted Apple the day after it revealed the Apple Watch Ultra (as well as...
