Suffolk police ID man killed in Sunday shooting

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago

Suffolk police on Tuesday identified the 30-year-old man killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to South Saratoga Street near Peanut Park at 3:29 p.m. following reports of shots fired. They received additional calls that a man had been shot between multiple buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.

Officers found Caleb Pittman suffering from “several” gunshot wounds. Pittman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by called 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting www.p3tips.com .

